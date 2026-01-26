South African singer and dancer Zintle Kwaaiman recently announced the arrival of her newborn baby girl

The popular star posted several pictures of her new motherhood journey on social media

Many netizens swooned over the cute snaps, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Zintle Kwaaiman is now a new mom.

Oh sana, it's always great to see young women stepping into their new motherhood journeys, and the popular dancer Zintle Kwaaiman excitedly shared with her fans and followers that she just became a new mother to a baby girl.

It has been over a month since she gave birth to her bundle of joy, and the famous sangoma decided to share pictures of herself with her friends and family after giving birth to her newborn and also posted pictures of her bonding with her munchkins.

The first post was captioned:

"We did it💓 Val’emnyango sendfun’uzala ilawyer😂😂❤️❤️"

See the post below:

Another post was captioned:

"One month of loving you, learning you, and thanking God for you every single day. 💕 The sleepless nights and the purest love I’ve ever known, thank you for choosing me mntanam 🐻❤️"

See the post below:

SA reacts to arrival of Zintle's newborn

Shortly after the star happily shared the news about her baby's arrival on social media, just months after she posted her pregnancy photoshoot snaps, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

sethu_myataza said:

"Ncooo imagine when you arrive on earth and they say don't be silly 😂😂 No Zintle you guys are so adorable."

miss_mom.lsa wrote:

"I knew this baby was born a long time ago 😍❤️… Congratulations Mama 😍"

ee_seipati commented:

"Welcome to the 'hood' of filling your phone with the same pictures and videos and never deleting one."

Gogo Skhotheni responded:

"We thank God for the safe delivery and healthy baby❤️❤️❤️congratulations."

aya.msani_official replied:

"Why are you making it look easy, uyangihhalisa CONGRATULATIONS, MY ANGEL."

mpumi_somandla stated:

"Usefikile u baby ❤️❤️❤️ Welcome to this realm baby girl! Congrats mama."

lisontunze_official shared:

"Congratulations on your delivery sisi, I am so happy for you! 🥹❤️❤️ uMama ka Sky."

mamali_lexi_444 wrote:

"Ohh marn Congratulations sis wam uthixo anibusise iblessings in your new journey."

yogirl_tbk shared:

"Congratulations, mama🥹❤️❤️ To God be the Glory and may he continue to cover y'all."

afikilesityata mentioned:

"Congratulations mommy 😍😍 welcome little baby 😍 😂😂😂Val’emnyango sendfunuzala lawyer."

Netizens react to Zintle's new journey.

Zintle left in limbo about calling

In 2025, after all that she endured, Zintle revealed that she still has no idea what ever happened to her calling. She noticed how some normal occurrences that happen to initiates never happened for her.

For instance, she was supposed to dream of the colour of the beads she was supposed to choose; however, that never happened. As a cautionary tale, Zintle stated that she would often communicate with her people in case anything bad happened to her.

Zintle Kwaaiman performs at the EFF manifesto launch

Zintle Kwaaiman trended on social media over her performance at the EFF manifesto launch in 2024.

Briefly News previously reported that netizens were impressed by her energetic performance.

