A woman who lived in a shack showed people that she made a way out

The lady reflected on living in an informal settlement for most of her life with her family

She was chuffed that soon her family would have a better living situation, thanks to the progress she's making in life

A young lady from an informal settlement left many people inspired. She told people about living in a squatter camp and all the challenges that came with it.

The woman was happy to share that things were looking up for her family, thanks to some achievements she made. The lady's video gave viewers hope, as she shared how far she's come with providing better living conditions for her family.

In a post onTikTok, a young woman @shamein_unfiltered excitedly announced that she was officially building a home for her family. She reflected on having to live in a shack. The TikTokker shared that living conditions were terrible during extreme weather, when they would have to cope with flooding. She was looking forward to being in a house with proper windows and a door. The young lady showed snippets of some of the work she has already done on her family's future home. Watch the video below:

South Africa applauds woman building home

Many people thought that the young woman who built her home was amazing. People congratulated the young woman on breaking this cycle of poverty in her family. Read the comments below:

A~ was moved by the lady's life update:

"Why am I crying 😭♥♥, congratulations my love."

Mmathabo Ratlapane was also moved:

" 'There’s aluminium, and we actually have doors' 😭🥹❤️oh dear stranger, we are so proud of you!"

user12345 applauded:

"Well done 🥰❤❤❤ Indeed God is good."

MaKhathide said:

"Hey Stranger 🥹🥹Well done 🥹❤️uyindoda mama !!❤"

Velile exclaimed:

"Wow❤ I've never been proud for a stranger. Congratulations 🎉 🎉🎉❤️🥰"

L added:

"Congratulations a million times ❤ To God be the glory and may He continue to bless and strengthen you and your family."

somebody was inspired:

"Now in 2026, going to be influencers sana and tell my story."

Tshepiie exclaimed:

"Well done mama👏🏿🥺❤️"

Miss TEE applauded the woman:

"God is forever amazing🙌🏻❤️🥰"

Ntokozo M🧬 exclaimed:

"Congratulations sisi🥰"

user5081098200514 applauded:

"Well done baby, well done for real."

nomonde_mpungose wrote:

"This made me so happy and teary, you'd think you were building this house for me. Well done, girl. I pray and know God will still be doing great things for you."

@ J mtshali said:

"Siyanibongela, God bless you'll life changing moments are always the best."

