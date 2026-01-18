A man showed people his home, and he was extremely proud of it in a TikTok video

The man was dressed to the nines while showing people that he makes the most out of living in an informal settlement

The video of the man showing the shack that he built for himself caught people's attention, as he was also giving life advice

A man was proud of his shack, and he flexed it in a TikTok video. The smartly-dressed man decided to share a clip putting his home on display.

The video of the man received more than 20,000 likes as he imparted some of his wisdom. The man shared his thoughts on how appearance affects a person's life.

In a post on TikTok, @sidlomtshali said that a person should always aim to be orderly in life. He pointed out that he was neatly dressed, just like his home was neatly finished. The man's message was reflected in the way he was dressed immaculately in a brown matching suit that was ironed perfectly without a wrinkle in sight. The colour scheme of the man's outfit matched his shack, and he explained that it is in just as good condition as his appearance. Watch the video of the man below:

South Africa divided over man's shack

People thought that the video of the man showing off his shack was unexpected. Many commented that they would be open to his life advice if he had a better housing situation. Others admired how amazing the man looked and that he took care of the little property he has.

Abraham Sibiya said:

"Thanks, but house first for your future as well as for your children. Clothes are nothing. Then I will salute you, my brother."

GNTNK disagreed:

"People say YOU must start with the house. Do they mean a man should not dress nicely because he doesn't have a house? 'But they always say you must not dress like your poverty.' You can dress like this and still build a house."

Miss Ellie gushed:

"I can't wait to see the house inside, I hope you won't disappoint 🤣"

Mr R said:

"Flood on the way to destroy the nice shoes, hmmnmm what about the shirt and hat? Eish, I don't know. Mokoko house also😂😂💯😂😂"

King Jericho wrote:

"Absolutely perfect 👌 👍 🥰 you look great."

Malume Ma Alfa joked:

"The opponent is not greeted makunje 😹😂"

MR NKUNA SIR🇿🇦 wrote:

"The shoes and the shirt 🔥"

Sebinamydarli applauded the man:

"Handsome nice and clean 👌😍"

cash said:

"You look nice, Sefiso."

kilos exclaimed:

"Well done bro 💯 I will never judge you for the house and other things because I don't know your financial status 🙌 salute 🫡 ♥♥"

