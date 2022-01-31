Briefly News shared the story of a local entrepreneur named Tebogo who builds amazing modern shacks

Tebogo builds these amazing shakes so that he can earn some money to look after his family as times are tough

The people of Mzansi showered the amazing man with praise, wishing blessings upon him and his family

Briefly News shared the story of a man named Tebogo who builds amazing modern shacks. His story is inspiring and his heart is a ray of sunshine.

Briefly News shared the story of Tebogo, a man who builds amazing shakes to earn an income. Image: Facebook / Shacks by Tebogo

Source: Facebook

Tebogo does not just build your average tin shack. He puts in the finer details, huge windows and the finishes are just superb. He can literally make a mansion out of corrugated iron.

Sharing his story to our Facebook page, this is what we said:

“Meet Tebogo, who designs modern shacks for a living to feed his family.

“He's based in the township of Atteridgeville in Tshwane, just west of Pretoria CBD. He says that he is happy to travel to far places even if he is only building a single room because he wants to help people.

“What an amazing hustle!”

The people of Mzansi shower Tebogo with praise

People flooded the comment section with messages of praise and support for Tebogo. They want to know how they can help and shared his story far and wide.

Take a look at some of the kind comments

Carol Hodgkinson said:

“Awesome, Tebogo! Be Blessed always! ❤”

Try Mautsane said:

“Wonderful work Tebogo. Blessings to you.”

Mvelisi Cwele said:

“This Is Beautiful❤❤

“May God bless this Man.”

Angeline Jacobs said:

“Great work, well done.”

Source: Briefly News