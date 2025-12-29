South African multitalented star Zintle Kwaaiman announced her pregnancy in a stunning photoshoot that got the internet talking

The musician and choreographer took to Instagram to share beautiful red-themed pictures showing off her baby bump, alongside a heartfelt caption

The internet totally loved the reveal, and many fans took to the comments section to congratulate the influencer and fitness coach

Zintle Kwaaiman announced her pregnancy in a stunning photoshoot. Image: Zintle Kwaaiman

Zintle Kwaaiman, the renowned musician and choreographer, has captivated fans with a breathtaking photoshoot in which she announced her pregnancy.

The stunning red-themed images, shared on her Instagram account, not only highlighted her glowing baby bump but also showcased her artistic flair.

Zintle Kwaaiman, who took a break from social media earlier this year, would not let the news of her pregnancy pass by her social media followers.

In the post, the Molo singer captioned her post, writing in part:

"There was a time I wasn’t sure motherhood would even find me cause of the doubt I carried so quietly but sana I carried faith too."

In her heartfelt Instagram post, Zintle Kwaaiman expressed her joy and excitement about the upcoming chapter in her life.

See her full caption and pictures in the post below:

Fans react to the post

The online community erupted in celebration, with fans flooding the comments section to convey their congratulations and heartfelt messages of support.

@nasaa.reloaded wrote:

"Zintle 🥹. Congratulations, mama."

Another user, @mbali_thereal, said:

"Congratulations, mntase 🥳❤️."

Rising South African singer and reality TV personality Liyema Pantsi also commented, saying:

"Congratulations, my baby😍."

Singer Nompumelelo Mzobe also commented:

"Oh, nana❤️. Congratulations, my baby🥳."

@sharon_gambu added:

"Congratulations, hun ❤️."

Another user, @chuenzaa, said:

"Oh, yes! Congratulations, sthandwa 😍."

Rising South African amapiano vocalist Basetsana Maluleke added her voice:

"Congratulations, mama 😍❤️."

Singer and songwriter Rethabile Khumalo commented:

"Congratulations, baby❤️."

A user on the platform, @judy_logan01, said:

"OMG! Congratulations, sisi 😍🥹❤️."

Who is Zintle Kwaaiman?

Zintle Kwaaiman is a dynamic South African artist from Mdantsane, Eastern Cape.

She is known as a musician, dancer, choreographer, influencer, and fitness coach.

Zintle Kwaaiman, who previously shared the downside of sangoma initiation school, is often celebrated for her energetic performances, deep emotional expression in music, and spiritual connection.

She recently signed with Virgin Music Group SA and runs her own fitness brand.

Zintle Kwaaiman's claim to fame

The muso began her music career in 2016, initially focusing more on dancing.

She worked as a club promoter and met Babes Wodumo during that time.

Her rise to fame came gradually through her music releases and energetic performances.

She is often compared to gqom artist Babes Wodumo due to her electrifying stage presence and dance style.

Additional factors in her growing fame include collaborations, media appearances, such as on Trace Africa, award wins like Zikomo Awards, and her multifaceted brand as an entertainer and entrepreneur, selling products like detox tea and gym wear.

Zintle Kwaaiman became a fitness brand owner amid her rising fame. Image: Zintle Kwaaiman

Zintle Kwaaiman performs at the EFF manifesto launch

Zintle Kwaaiman trended on social media over her performance at the EFF manifesto launch in 2024.

Briefly News previously reported that netizens were impressed by her energetic performance.

