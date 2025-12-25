Talented actress Lusanda Mbane recently shared on her social media account that she's lost her mother

The former Scandal! actress who stars in eTV's Smoke and Mirrors revealed she will bury her mother after Christmas

Fans of the media personality recently took to her social media account to pay tribute to her late mother

'Smoke and Mirrors' star Lusanda Mbane mourns mom. Image: PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Smoke and Mirrors actress and radio personality Lusanda Mbane is mourning the loss of her mom, Annette Lulama Sangoni, who battled with dementia.

Mbane previously made headlines when she visited singer Zahara's grave to celebrate her first heavenly birthday.

The former Scandal! star shared on her Instagram account that her mother will be buried on Sunday, 28 December 2025.

"We are laying our beloved mother to rest this coming Sunday. Rest in peace, Ncilashe, Totoyi, Ncamase, Thuse, MaMvulane, Nogadu. 'A good effort has tried, the race has accomplished, the faith has kept. ' 🕊️🕊️🕊️," she wrote.

BuzzLife shared on its X account that Mbane's mother passed away on Thursday, 18 December 2025, after battling with dementia.

"After a long battle with dementia, my mother’s life came to a peaceful end on Thursday, 18th December, at age 81. This is to let our friends and family know and assure you that we will make further announcements in due course," said the channel.

Tributes pour in for the actress's mother

Bongixabo said:

"I am sorry, Schwesh and Babsy, may God lead you on this road 😢😢😢."

Dalai Salam replied:

"Lu and Babsy's condolences, zihlobo zam."

Dimpleszan commented:

"Oh, no Nobetha. 😭😭💔 Condolences to you and your family 🙏🏾❤️."

ManoniS3 wrote:

"I am sorry, my love. 😢 May the Lord carry you through this hardship 😢😢."

BeeHellen said:

"My condolences to the family at large, may God strengthen you and Babsy, so sorry😢."

Veehoichic reacted:

"Condolences to you and the family. May God comfort you."

Akhonamfana wrote:

"Condolences to both of you guys… Lalani ngenxeba."

NoPinkylavisa81 responded:

"My deepest, deepest condolences, my dearest Chwenene and Babsie. May God be with you in this difficult time."

Zintle Ndaba replied:

"Oh, I am so sorry, my friend @babsysangoni and family."

LimphoNqesha wrote:

"Ngxe Schwesh and Babsy, sorry, my dears. May God strengthen you and be with you all the time."

Lusanda Mbane's TV roles

'Smoke and Mirrors' actress Lusanda Mbane to bury mom after Christmas

Source: Twitter

