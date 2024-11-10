Lusanda Mbane remembered Zahara, who passed away on 11 December 2023, in honour of her birthday

The actress made time to commemorate Zahara's memory once again with a heartwarming post on social media

Netizens shared their sorrows after seeing the photo of Lusanda Mbane paying her respects to the late singer

Lusanda Mbane reminded people about Zahara's passing. The Ndiza singer's death left many South Africans heartbroken.

Lusanda Mbane commemorated Zahara's birthday since she passed away. Image: @lusandambane / @zaharasa

Source: Instagram

Actress Lusanda Mbane recently remembered her friend Zahara, born on 9 November 2024. People were touched by the photo Lusanda Mbane shared.

Lusanda Mbane shares pic at Zahara's grave

In a post, Lusanda was sitting on Zahara's grave. The media personality wished Zahara a happy heavenly birthday. She wrote:

"Happy heavenly birthday Masithathu wam 😇🎁🎸. You are forever loved and missed."

See the photo below:

SA moved by Lusanda Zwane's visit to Zahara

Online users shared their thoughts on Lusanda's gesture saying it was thoughtful that she paid tribute to Zahara's birthday. People added their own messages for the late singer.

iam_farhmthabela said:

"Love her forever 💕 she started healing my soul at the age of 12, a long time ago. Her music is justttt🔥😍 icon ke sana."

abongs_m was saddened:

"It still hurts."

lilliossa was said:

"Still can't believe Zahara passed."

mrs_nolu_k cheered"

"So thoughtful unentliziyo entle kodwa sis and you support EC ladies kule industry 😭😭🙏🏽🙏🏽..Siyabulela I saw you kuLindo ka Sirhayeli."

missmd2u admitted:

"I haven't dealt with this death....I think I blocked it...it's hard for me to listen to her songs. Andikakholelwa or ndamkele UBA akasekho."

bonnie_khoza added remarked:

"Still hurt by her passing, I can’t believe she’s really gone. 🥹 Her Music lives forever."

keneiloemyoli declared:

"Happy heavenly birthday to her."

ceetadi was moved:

"It still hurts like yesterday. Happy heavenly birthday, Mthase. I will forever miss you, MaZaza️".

Division between Zahara's fam and her friends over celebrating her life

Briefly News previously reported that the drama ensues again between the late Bulelwa "Zahara" Mkutukana's family and her friends.

It has been ten months since the passing of the South African award-winning singer Bulelwa "Zahara" Mkutukana, and already there has been yet another tension between her family and friends.

According to ZiMoja, the Loliwe hitmaker's upcoming birthday is causing division between the family in The Eastern Caper and her friends in Johannesburg, as both parties want to celebrate the star's life in different locations.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News