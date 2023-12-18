Actress Lusanda Mbane has opened up about her sisterhood with the late Zahara

The star also shared that she drove from Johannesburg to Phumlani to deliver Loliwe hitmaker's guitar and award

The star shared that she first met Zahara during a two-hour interview when she was still a presenter at TruFM

Lusanda Mbane shared that she was like a big sister to Zahara. Image: @lusandambane, @zaharasa

Source: Instagram

Actress Lusanda Mbane has shared some details about her sisterhood with the late musician and Loliwe hitmaker Zahara, who passed away after a short illness.

Lusanda delivers Zahara's special belongings

The former Imbewu: The Seed actress shared information about her relationship with the late Zahara before she met her untimely death. Lusanda also drove down to Phumlani from Johannesburg to deliver Zahara's guitar and her award to her family in the Eastern Cape.

According to TshisaLIVE, Lusanda said:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"When she was admitted to the hospital, I maintained contact with everyone in her circle. It was a profoundly unsettling and emotional period as I was uncertain about what to anticipate. My initial encounter with Zahara occurred during a two-hour interview on TruFM.

"I played the role of a big sister throughout our journey, providing support when she needed it and sharing moments of joy. However, these lighthearted times occasionally turned challenging, as my protective instincts as a big sister emerged. Bulelwa could be quite stubborn, and maintaining a balance was sometimes a delicate task.

"She was aware of the boundaries she needed to observe when I was present. Recognizing my role as a big sister, she understood the importance of maintaining certain limits in her speech and behavior. In moments of difficulty, she would reach out to me, and without hesitation, I would be there to offer my support."

Clip of TK Nciza and Nhlanhla Mafu ignoring Zahara

In another article, Briefly News reported that a video of Zahara being ignored by her former mentors, TK Nciza and Nhlanhla Mafu, went to the internet.

Previously, the former couple is said to have gone to the singer's home to pay their respects after she tragically lost her life. Mzansi was not happy with how her industry mates treated her.

Source: Briefly News