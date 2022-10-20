Lusanda Mbane will no longer appear on Imbewu: The Seed as her beloved character Makhosazana

The local actress announced the sad news on social media, and she opened up about how she was feeling

Lusanda went in-depth about the time she played her character, especially her last experiences on the eTV soapie

Lusanda Mbane was a welcome addition to Imbewu: The Seed in October 2021. The actress said she is not on the show anymore as she announced that she had her last scene.

Lusanda Mbane told fans that she would no longer appear in 'Imbewu: The Seed' and said her character's final scenes were hard to film. Image: Facebook/iamlusandambane

Lusanda has been open with the public about her experience on set for Imbewu: The Seed. Fans will undoubtedly miss Lusanda on the show as she stays connected with her fanbase on social media.

Imbewu: The Seed loses Lusanda Mbane

Lusanda took to Facebook to open up that she will no longer be one of the faces on Imbewu: The Seed. ZAlebs reports that she posted an emotional Facebook status where she said that her character had her last scene on the show. She said:

"No one knows if Makhosazana is dead or not, but we leave it there. Let the universe and time decide,”

The actress admitted that portraying the characters exiting the plot was "taxing" for her and that she wanted to ensure she was mentally okay. She wrote:

"To breathe life into a story about torture and death, like the one of Makhosazana, while making sure you are not swallowed by such energies of darkness, is an intricate balance that you must get right to preserve your sanity."

Lusanda remains connected to her fans. Many fans constantly showered her with compliments on social media during hilarious exchanges.

Apro Malamule commented:

"Queen of beauties, the love I have for you is unexplainable."

Nolonwabo Nkohla commented:

"Absolutely gorgeous!I just love your energy."

Miz-One Ntshiane Mafale commented:

"Sending love from Botswana to you."

Polite Rukwesve commented:

"Makhosazana where are you? Patiently waiting for you I know you came out of that grave after Mandisa left."

Wendy Mqukuse commented:

"Mommy never disappoints."

ZE Kethe commented:

"I love you ma'am."

"End the show": Lunathi Mampofu, aka Emma, takes a break from The River

Briefly News previously reported that Lunathi Mampofu took a hiatus from The River. The actress is apparently no longer filming new scenes for the show.

Lunathi plays Emma in the 1Magic show. She is the second star to leave the show this week.

On Twitter, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported that Lunathi Mampofu will be off the show for a while as writers adjust the story to fit the cast changes.

