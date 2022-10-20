Bonang Matheba has not been active on social media, which has made her fans think something's up

Alot of Bonang supporters started to spread gossip that the media personality may be carrying a child

Bonang replied to her fans but left everyone even more confused by her short answer to the big claim

Bonang Matheba is the talk of the town after pregnancy rumours, thanks to curious fans. Queen B has been keeping it down on social media, and her followers are going wild with one possible reason why she is not active.

Bonang Matheba did not say much to stop fans from getting ideas that she may be pregnant. Image: Instagram/@bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Bonang keeps her personal life under wraps, and some fans want to know more. The star answered them but still managed to stay mum about the situation at the same time.

Bonang Matheba's subject to pregnancy gossip

ZAlebs reports that Bonang's absence on social media makes people think she may have a bun in the oven. A fan asked her about it openly in a tweet.

According to ZAleb,s Bonang replied with one word implying shock in a now-deleted tweet. She said:

"Guys!?"

From there, tweeps explained why they assumed she was carrying a child.

@kamo_matsemela_ commented:

"Cause you've been quiet like a pregnant woman."

@letstalk109 commented:

"Kodwa one would think that because ore ghostile hle mosadi, yoh.[Because you ghosted us]"

@Stangola commented:

"Entlek Bonang coul be a good mother."

@thakyyy commented:

"I honestly can't imagine you pregnant, wena o forever vibe maan."

Mihlali, Bonang & Lasizwe battle for the SASMA Influencer of the Year Award

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi influencers are due to get their flowers. Popular social media stars were nominated for the South African Social Media Awards.

The event is scheduled for 26 November, with Thato Mokoena as a host. The event also booked Mohale Motaung to be a co-presenter with Thato.

The Daily Sun reported that Bonang Matheba, Mihlali Ndamase, Lasizwe, and more were nominated for the Influencer of the Year category. Rugby star Siya Kolisi, content creator Thick Leeyonce, and The Lazy Makhoti, to name a few, have a chance to snag the Social Media Personality of the Year award.

