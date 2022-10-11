Mzansi's top influencers have been nominated in the South African Social Media Awards

Stars like Mihlali Ndamase, Bonang Matheba, Kay Yarms, No Chill God and YouTuber Lasizwe were nominated for the Influencer of the Year award

The awards ceremony will be hosted by former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Thato Mokoena and Mohale Motaung

South African content creators will get recognition for the amazing work they do. Popular influencers have been nominated for the South African Social Media Awards.

Mihlali Ndamase, Bonang Matheba & Lasizwe have been nominated SASMA Influencer of the Year award.

Source: Instagram

The event, slated for 26 November, will be presented by reality television star Thato Mokoena alongside actor and brand influencer Mohale Motaung.

According to The Daily Sun, Bonang Matheba, Mihlali Ndamase, Lasizwe, No Chill God and Kay Yarms were nominated in the Influencer of the Year category. Rugby star Siya Kolisi, content creator Thick Leeyonce, The Lazy Makhoti, No Chill God, Zinhle Masango and Kay Yarms are in the running for the Social Media Personality of the Year award.

Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu's The Ndlovu's Uncut, MacG's controversial podcast, Podcast and Chill, William Last, Sho Dnx and Gift Manando were nominated in the Video Series on Social Media category.

The Scorpion Kings, Dali Wonga, Zakes Bantwini, Young Stunna and Nomfundo Moh were nominated in the SA song on social media category. Thick Leeyonce, actress Linda Mtoba, Kim Jazde, Zinziswa Mayekiso and Libo Njomba were nominated in the Fashion Influencer of the Year category.

