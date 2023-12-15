TS Records co-founder TK Nciza crushed rumours of him not being on good terms with Zahara

The Gauteng ANC provincial secretary said during an interview that he was on talking terms with Zahara before she died

The politician and business mogul was accused of defrauding the Loliwe hitmaker out of her money after signing with his record label

TK Nciza said that he was on good speaking terms with Zahara before she died. Image: @zaharasa, @tknciza_sa

Fed-up politician TK Nciza broke his silence and spoke about his relationship with late singer Zahara. The TS Records co-founder mourned the star and shared how their relationship was.

TK Nciza said he was on good talking terms with Zahara

TK has been making headlines ever since Zahara's death was announced on social media. The business mogul crushed rumours of him not being on good terms with the late star.

During his interview with SABC outside Rhema Bible Church in Randburg during Zahara's memorial service, he mentioned that he spoke well with the Loliwe hitmaker.

During the interview, Nciza also shared that TS Records and Zahara had a good, long nine-year relationship and as things stood at the time of her death, there was no bad blood between them.

He said:

"This is a Zahara moment, so I don't understand why we should be dragging other things that don't make sense."

The interview video was posted on Twitter (X) by the news and gossip page MDNews.

The page wrote:

"Tk Nciza say he was in speaking terms with Zahara. @SABCNews. Mbalenhle Mthethwa spoke to TK Nciza outside Zahara's memorial service at Rhema Bible Church."

Watch the video below:

DJ Sbu and TK Nciza trend following Zahara’s death

Following the tragic news of Zahara's passing, her old interviews about her disputes with DJ Sbu and TK Nciza were unearthed. The pair were accused of defrauding Zahara of her money.

In one interview with MacG on Podcast and Chill, Zahara accused them of owing her millions. She alleged that the label would charge organisers up to R120 000 but only pay her R15 000.

Source: Briefly News