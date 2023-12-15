TK Nciza Says He and Zahara Were on Talking Terms Before She Died Amid Fraud Rumours
- TS Records co-founder TK Nciza crushed rumours of him not being on good terms with Zahara
- The Gauteng ANC provincial secretary said during an interview that he was on talking terms with Zahara before she died
- The politician and business mogul was accused of defrauding the Loliwe hitmaker out of her money after signing with his record label
Fed-up politician TK Nciza broke his silence and spoke about his relationship with late singer Zahara. The TS Records co-founder mourned the star and shared how their relationship was.
TK Nciza said he was on good talking terms with Zahara
TK has been making headlines ever since Zahara's death was announced on social media. The business mogul crushed rumours of him not being on good terms with the late star.
During his interview with SABC outside Rhema Bible Church in Randburg during Zahara's memorial service, he mentioned that he spoke well with the Loliwe hitmaker.
During the interview, Nciza also shared that TS Records and Zahara had a good, long nine-year relationship and as things stood at the time of her death, there was no bad blood between them.
He said:
"This is a Zahara moment, so I don't understand why we should be dragging other things that don't make sense."
"Tk Nciza say he was in speaking terms with Zahara. @SABCNews. Mbalenhle Mthethwa spoke to TK Nciza outside Zahara's memorial service at Rhema Bible Church."
DJ Sbu and TK Nciza trend following Zahara’s death
Following the tragic news of Zahara's passing, her old interviews about her disputes with DJ Sbu and TK Nciza were unearthed. The pair were accused of defrauding Zahara of her money.
In one interview with MacG on Podcast and Chill, Zahara accused them of owing her millions. She alleged that the label would charge organisers up to R120 000 but only pay her R15 000.
Zahara's family claims she was bewitched
In a previous report from Briefly News, Zahara's family revealed that she was admitted to the hospital two days after her lobola negotiations took place.
The family claimed she was as strong as an ox before complaining about aches and pains. The 36-year-old singer celebrated her successful negotiations with her fiancé, Mpho Xaba.
