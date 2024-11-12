South African actor Kay Sibiya has officially paid lobola to his baby mama Judie Kama

The lovely couple has been together for seven years and they share a child together

Friends, fans and colleagues all wished the couple the best as they embark on this new journey

Congratulations are in order for the Sibiyas. Actor Kay Sibiya has paid lobola to his girlfriend Judie Kama.

Kay Sibiya has paid lobola to Judie Kama. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Instagram

Kay Sibiya finally pays lobola to his baby mama's family

Former Generations: The Legacy actor, Kay Sibiya is officially off the market. The actor and his girlfriend of seven years, Judie Kama, are officially traditionally married.

The couple, who share a child, shared photos taken at their lobola negotiations with the caption, "The uncles have arrived to pay lobola."

Fans and friends gather to show lovely couple love

Social media users have shown love to the couple as they step into a new chapter in their lives. This is how people reacted:

oros_mampofu lauded:

"Ooooh madoda! This is precious. Congraaaaa !!! 🙌"

natasha_thahane gushed:

"God Is Good! 💃🏽😍 Congratulations Sis!"

the_goldenrose gushed:

"The Sibiyas. What a beautiful Makoti you are!"

zandie_khumalo_gumede joked:

"I would be bragging when I share with everyone where it all started?😂Congratulations zihlobo."

bontle.modiselle's replied:

"Congratulations beautiful family!!!! 😍❤️"

simzngema said:

"Congratulations beautiful ❤️"

bianca_carm said:

"Halilililili….so happy for guys! Congratulations!"

khanya_greens stated:

"I’m so happy for you guys ✨ Wishing you all of God’s wonderful blessings in your marriage🤍"

nocxymabika said:

"Halalaaa makoti ka bhuti 🔥🔥 welcome home mama ❤️❤️"

Source: Briefly News