The former Uzalo actor Kay Sibiya recently tied the knot with his baby mama and partner Judie Kama

The couple shared several pictures of their lobola ceremony on their Instagram pages

Many fans and followers of the couple flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages

The South African DJ and actor Kay Sibiya has finally kept his promise to his baby mama and partner Judie Kama.

Kay Sibiya pays lobola for his baby mama

The former Uzalo actor and DJ Kay SIbiya is officially off the market as he tied the knot traditionally with baby mama and partner of seven years, Judie Kama.

Recently, the couple who have been making headlines previously posted several pictures of their lobola ceremony on their Instagram pages and captioned them:

"The uncles have arrived for the lobola negotiations."

See the images below:

Netizens congratulate the couple

After the couple had shared their pictures on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

Sbahle Mpisane said:

"Oh my word, this is happiness."

Simphiwe Ngema wrote:

"Congratulations beautiful."

Actress Natasha Thahane congratulated the couple:

"God Is Good! Congratulations Sis!."

Dancer Bontle Modiselle responded:

"Congratulations beautiful family!"

Singer Zandie Khumalo applauded them:

"Kobe ngiyachoma uma ngisho ukuthi ngiyazi where it all started? Congratulations zihlobo."

Actor Oros Mpofu wrote:

"Ooooh madoda! This is precious. Congraaaaa."

the_goldenrose responded:

"The Sibiyas, what a beautiful Makoti you are."

bianca_carm commented:

"Halilililili….so happy for guys! Congratulations!"

khanya_greens praised the couple:

"I’m so happy for you guys. Wishing you all of God’s wonderful blessings in your marriage."

livalilbyzahrad wrote:

"I am so so so happy for you, my Judie; you have shown me love and support since I started in this industry - to many more."

