A South African woman’s TikTok video captures a heartwarming moment during her shopping trip

In the clip, strangers unexpectedly memorably lift her spirits and she later gives them a shoutout

Netizens are sharing their reactions, celebrating the beauty of the kindness and support she received

A woman gushed about girls who helped her in the fitting rooms. Image: @zuzie_majola/TikTok and Stock photo/Getty

Shopping alone doesn’t always mean you’re on your own. A woman recently shared her fun shopping experience on TikTok, where a group of kind strangers helped her pick out a dress.

SA woman gets encouragement from strangers

Their spontaneous support made her feel like a princess, and the video on her page @zuzie_majola warmed viewers’ hearts.

The footage shows the woman trying on a chic black-and-white dress while the ladies say it's the perfect fit.

Their lively support lights up the moment, creating a contagious feel-good energy. She thanks them in the caption:

"To the girls I met in the fitting rooms yesterday, thank you for helping me choose a dress."

Shopping TikTok video spreads joy

As the video spread across TikTok, it got 372k views, with many applauding this joyful show of kindness.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users filled the comments with love, celebrating this genuine moment of sisterhood.

See some comments below:

@SinethembaMavimbela🧸✨️🤍 said:

"Haibo those girls cheering you are Philile no Nkule. 🥰"

@Nkully mentioned:

"OMG, I didn't see this. I'm glad we helped. Bikufanela. 🥰❤😂😅"

@ThandoMtshali wrote:

"Kahle kahle thina siyathandana silwiswa ilenye iGender. 😂"

@Qhawekazi. stated:

"Yhoo girlhood melts my heart. 🥰🥰🥰 By the way you look stunning. 😍"

@♾️Momo♾️ commented:

"Divas, I’m a girl's girl! I love and appreciate women. We have a special kind of love for each other that you just don’t get anywhere else. So pure and safe. ♥️👌"

@AndyWethu😍 posted:

"A true example of 'fixing each other’s crown'. 👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼 The scream says all, 🥰❤️ she’s happy."

@Blaze🖤 stated:

"In the fitting room we are all family. 😂🥰"

@_tcny added:

"I love this for us ladies. You see how beautiful it is when we hype each other out?"

