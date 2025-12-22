Talented artist Junior King's son bid farewell to him at his funeral service on Saturday, 20 December 2025

The Gqeberha rapper and dancer passed away in a car accident in the Free State province on Thursday, 11 December 2025

Fans of the 29-year-old star took to social media over the weekend to pay tribute to him and to comfort his family

Popular artist Junior King's son impressed South Africans on social media when he delivered an emotional speech at his dad's funeral service over the weekend.

The musician's wife and baby mamas also left Mzansi talking when they comforted each other at his funeral service on Saturday, 20 December 2025.

News channel MDN News shared a video on its X account on Saturday, 20 December 2025, of the rapper's son's tribute at his funeral service.

"Junior King’s children paid a heartfelt tribute to their father at his funeral, describing the late rapper as not only a parent but their best friend. They spoke of cherished moments spent playing PlayStation, dancing, and laughing together, saying he made them feel loved, protected, and safe. Despite their grief, they said they believe he continues to watch over them and pledged to live in a way that would honour his memory and make him proud," reads the caption.

Social media user JustAdvocacy shared a clip of the son's speech on Saturday, 20 December 2025 on TikTok.

“Daddy, I want you to know that I love you forever and ever,” said the rapper's son.

South Africans react to the son's speech

Junior King's sister shares a photo of him in the mortuary

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Junior King's sister, Lucinda Windvogel, shared a photo of her late brother after the tragic car accident in the Free State province.

The popular Gqeberha musician Junior King passed away on Thursday, 11 December 2025, at the age of 29 years.

South Africans and fans of the 29-year-old entertainer paid tribute to him on social media this past weekend.

