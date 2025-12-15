Junior King's sister, Lucinda Windvogel, recently shared a photo of her late brother after the tragic car accident

The popular Gqeberha musician Junior King died on Thursday, 11 December 2025, at the age of 29 years

South Africans and fans of the 29-year-old entertainer paid tribute to him on social media this past weekend

Social media user Lucinda Windvogel, who is the sister of rapper and dancer Junior King, who died from a horrific car crash, recently posted a photo of him online.

The TikToker, who previously shared a statement on behalf of the family, revealed that she misses her brother terribly.

Windvogel shared a photo of her late brother on her TikTok account on Saturday, 13 December 2025, while he was in the mortuary.

She captioned the photo: "Hi Brodie, you might not be here anymore, but I can still speak to you on your favourite app. I miss you terribly, Brodie. The pain is extreme. I could not stop touching you today because I knew it would be our very last. I will miss everything about you. You're my baby; you are not supposed to go before me, Junior. 😭😭😭😭 RIP my first love, till eternity till we meet again🕊️. Goodnight #Longlivejuniorkinglegacy @juniorkingofficial."

Social media users comfort King's sister

Clint | Content Creator said:

"I’m so sorry for your loss, Lucinda. 🥺🥺."

Vertozelldiergaar replied:

"I am sorry for your loss😢😢 he was such a happy soul!❤ R.I.P Junior King. God please comfort his family and friends🙏🙏🙏."

Romelia wrote:

"My deepest condolences, Lucinda. RIP, my icon Junior King.😭😭😭 It's so hard to accept, but be strong."

Annie said:

"I think we all feel your pain, although we are strangers. May god heal the hearts that are broken at this time."😢

Chante Tiffany Plaat responded:

"May God comfort you all during this difficult time."

Zaakirah95 🦋 replied:

"This has me in tears, I'm a big sister too, and I can't imagine this 💔. I'm very sorry for your loss. May God give you all the strength you need and place contentment in your heart. ❤️🙏🏻."

Erilene Edwards reacted:

"My deepest sympathy and condolences to you and your family🙏🕊️."

Asandamazwai commented:

"Life is just living. My friend, we are heartbroken, but we are celebrating his life. D*mn, I'm celebrating his life. As you introduced me to him, and you made me part of the family."

Angelic Allam❌ said:

"My condolences to his family and friends💔😭."

Bloomyyy Peach🤍✨ wrote:

I am sending virtual hugs🥺🫂❤️."

Mrs Jennings 🌹😍 replied"

"My heartfelt condolences to you and your family. May God be your comfort during this difficult time. Ons almal voel julle," (We all feel your pain).🥹🥹🥹

Junior King's wife breaks her silence

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that musician Reece Lane broke her silence on the untimely passing of her husband, Junior King, who died on Thursday, 11 December 2025.

Lane, who had a son with the talented dancer, posted a message on her social media account this week.

South Africans and fans of the 29-year-old Gqeberha entertainer paid tribute to him on social media.

