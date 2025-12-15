Acclaimed trumpeter Mo-T penned a heartfelt letter to his father, highlighting memories rather than sorrow

His father passed on ten years ago and the muso said it was time to honour their beautiful memories

Fans online supported him, with some sharing their own memories of his father

Mi Casa's Mo-T wrote a heartfelt message to his father ten years after he dies. Image: mot_micasa

The acclaimed trumpeter for the popular South African house music trio Mi Casa, Mo-T, whose real name is Moshe Kgasoane, paid a tribute to his father ten years after his passing.

His father was also a trumpeter.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Mi Casa member wrote a lengthy message, addressing it to his father. In part he wrote:

"I miss your laugh. I miss your great sense of humour. I miss us playing trumpet together 🎺, but most of all I miss your good heart, dad."

Read his full message in the post below:

Fans show their support

The post received many positive responses, with some users remembering his father as well.

Well-known author Sylvester Chauke, affirmed:

"And his legacy continues to live on through you. ♥️✊🏾🙌🏾."

User @tshiya_mogapi wrote:

"Legendary stuff❤️ 🎺."

Another user, @lorrainmaisel commended Mo-T's words, writing:

"What beautiful words 👏."

Nigerian musician Adetola Aina, who previously received controversial COVID-19 funds for artists, commented:"

"My own papa keep resting ✨."

User @tsholo_mabale wrote:

"Bra Banza, what a legend! I miss his stylish self and the sense of humour 😂."

@leagomapoka said, simply:

"Follow the horn ❤️."

The origins of Mi Casa

Mi Casa came to prominence in late 2011 and early 2012 in South Africa after forming in 2011.

The group broke into the music scene with their hit single These Streets from their debut album Mi Casa.

Mi Casa quickly topped charts, went platinum, and lead to major international support slots, solidifying their place as a leading house music group.

The group's most well-known member is singer J'Something, who recently celebrated his wedding anniversary.

Mi Casa's key milestones at a glance

2011: Formed in Johannesburg after an impromptu jam session and released their self-titled debut album.

Late 2011/Early 2012: Their single These Streets became a massive hit, dominating radio and music video charts.

became a massive hit, dominating radio and music video charts. 2012: Won several South African Music Awards (SAMAs) for their debut, including Record of the Year.

2013: Released their sophomore album, Su Casa, which also went multi-platinum and featured the smash hit Jika.

Mi Casa headlines for the HughFest 2025

The HughFest returned for 2025, and an exciting lineup of entertainers had been released earlier this year.

Named after legendary musician Hugh Masekela, who's now late, the event has honoured the late his legacy by uniting some of Mzansi's top performers since 2013.

Mi Casa was among the award winning groups that performed at the festival in 2025. The groups included The Soul Brothers and The Brother Moves On.

J'Something's Mi Casa headlined at the 2025 HughFest. Image: J'Something

J' Something spends a week with Hugh Masekela

J'Something shared a memory of spending a week with Hugh Masekela in a Tsitsikamma forest during a recent interview. Briefly News reported that the muso shared that his time with Masekela inspired the song Heaven In You.

