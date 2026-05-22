Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has been cautioned against altering his tactical setup ahead of the club’s decisive Premier Soccer League clash against Orbit College at the Mbombela Stadium.

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The Mswenko Boys face relegation should they suffer defeat, while Magesi FC secure victory over Richards Bay. Meanwhile, the Soweto heavyweights can seal the title if they collect all three points in Sunday’s encounter.

Former Sea Robbers skipper Edward Motale believes Pirates delivered an impressive performance in their stalemate against Durban City last time out. He warned Ouaddou not to make unnecessary tactical adjustments, arguing that changing a winning formula could backfire on the team.

Motale sends caution to Ouaddou before Orbit showdown

Motale also urged the players to leave everything on the field as they chase league glory.

“Yes, I saw championship qualities in Pirates against Durban City. The only issue was that City defended deep throughout the game. Pirates earned 19 corners compared to City’s one, which shows they controlled the match completely. City managed just a single shot on target in 90 minutes. Had Pirates converted, the game would have been over much earlier,” he told FARPost.

“There was clear desire from Pirates, with all those corners and close to 10 attempts at goal. The Orbit match will be different from the City game, although Orbit are not as strong. Still, it won’t be straightforward.

“Durban City have superior players. Orbit have lost five or six of their last 10 matches, and that says a lot. Ouaddou must stick with the same tactical plan used against City. If he changes things now, Pirates could run into trouble. The approach against City was spot on; they just failed to finish their chances. The same mentality and tactical discipline must remain.

“My message to the players is simple: carry the same spirit from last week into Mbombela. Bring the same work rate, energy, and mentality. I’ll be there celebrating with them. It won’t be an easy game, but Pirates will come out on top,” Motale concluded.

Source: Briefly News