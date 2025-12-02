J'Something Recalls Magical Week with Hugh Masekela: The Moment That Inspired ‘Heaven In You’
- J'Something shared a memory of spending a week with Hugh Masekela in a Tsitsikamma forest during a recent interview
- He said their time together fuelled the creation of their collaborative song Heaven In You, drawing from Masekela's life story
- J'Something emphasised listening to Masekela's tales as the key to capturing South Africa's essence in the track
South African-based Portuguese singer J’Something opened up about a special week he once spent with jazz legend Hugh Masekela in the Tsitsikamma forest.
The muso shared that the moment later inspired their touching collaboration Heaven In You.
In a recent interview, the Mi Casa frontman and most famous member said the retreat became a turning point in his artistic journey. He recalled:
“We spent a whole week together in a forest in Tsitsikamma and all I did was listen.”
Masekela, who continues to inspire the current generation of singers, shared stories from his life, his travels, and the experiences that shaped him, while J’Something absorbed every word in the peaceful Easter Cape setting.
The song is rooted in Masekela’s life story
The conversations eventually became the blueprint for Heaven In You, released in 2017 on Mi Casa’s Family Tree album. J’Something said the lyrics were drawn directly from Masekela’s reflections, which included his exile during apartheid and his triumphant return home.
He explained:
“I saw the idea of South Africa in him, in his story.”
The duet blends Masekela’s warm vocals with J’Something’s smooth delivery.
Masekela passed away in 2018 aged 78. J’Something described him as a mentor whose influence went beyond music.
The forest retreat deepens their bond
The secluded Tsitsikamma setting allowed the pair to slow down and connect. According to the Citizen J’Something, who celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary recently, said the quiet atmosphere made space for honest conversations about life, music and identity.
No recording took place in the forest, but the emotional depth of the experience carried into the studio when the song was finally crafted.
Mbuso Khoza also remembers Hugh Masekela
Celebrated actor and musician Mbuzo Khoza previously showed some love to the late Hugh Masekela in a touching post. He, at the time, shared a 2017 throwback picture with the late Hugh Masekela, remembering the jazz legend’s visit to KwaZulu-Natal where he [Maseleka] discussed the history of Ukuhuba.
Fans of both musicians praised Khoza for honouring Masekela’s legacy and joined in to celebrate the late musician’s impact during apartheid and beyond.
J'Something's other interests
The talented Mi Casa musician has proven that he is talented beyond just music. His business acumen is sharp, too. In a previous report, Briefly News published that J'Something announced that he had launched his lux restaurant, Artistry, in the heart of Sandton.
At the time, the singer took to his official Twitter account to post pics of himself standing outside his new restaurant and Mzansi loved it for him.
