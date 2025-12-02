Springbok fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu delivered a record-breaking performance in Cardiff

A brief exchange in a Welsh school helped shape his rugby skills and leadership on the field

Despite opportunities to play elsewhere, Feinberg-Mngomezulu remained committed to representing South Africa

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Despite Wales suffering a heavy 73-0 defeat in Cardiff on Saturday, 29 November 2025, the nation can take pride in having helped nurture one of South Africa’s emerging rugby talents.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu watches the ball during Springboks training session held at The Lensbury on October 01, 2025, in Teddington, England. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu delivered a stunning performance as he masterminded the Springboks’ record victory over Wales at the Millennium Stadium on Saturday. The 23-year-old flyhalf finished the match with a 28-point haul, including two tries, taking his career total to nine in 19 Tests, the most by a Springbok in the position, surpassing the likes of Morne Steyn and Handre Pollard, who both scored eight.

A Welsh experience that shaped his game

Feinberg-Mngomezulu began his schooling at Bishops in Cape Town but spent a four-month exchange in west Wales a few years ago, attending Llandovery College in Carmarthenshire. The school has produced notable Welsh rugby figures, including George North and Alun Wyn Jones.

During his time there, he played alongside future Scarlets and Wales prop Harri O’Connor.

“You don’t normally get an exchange student of such calibre,” O’Connor said.

“Sacha rushed himself back from a broken bone, and when he did play, it was immediately clear he was a class above everyone else. Off the pitch, he’s funny and witty.”

Scarlets and Wales U20 scrum-half Archie Hughes also played alongside Feinberg-Mngomezulu at Llandovery.

“He was injured when he first joined us, but when he started playing, you could see straight away the talent he possessed and his confidence,” Hughes said.

“He had flair, energy, and commanded the field. Defensively, he was tenacious and threw himself into every play, which made him stand out among No. 10s.”

A family legacy and national loyalty

Feinberg-Mngomezulu comes from a family with a rich history of activism. His grandfather, Barry Feinberg, was a leading figure in the anti-apartheid movement and spent years in exile in England. Sacha’s father, Nick, was born there before the family returned to South Africa.

In 2022, then-England coach Eddie Jones reportedly tried to recruit Feinberg-Mngomezulu, but the young star remained committed to representing the Springboks. He made his Test debut against Wales in Cardiff in 2024 and demonstrated his full range of skills against his former hosts this past weekend.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s Cardiff masterclass not only set records but also underscored how international experiences and early mentorship can shape world-class athletes.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu celebrates after their victory during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Eben Etzebeth may have been eye-gouged before the red card

Briefly News previously reported that fresh video footage has sparked new questions over Eben Etzebeth’s red card in South Africa’s 73-0 victory against Wales on Saturday, 29 November 2025, in Cardiff.

The Springbok lock was dismissed in the 78th minute following a clash with Alex Mann. Initial broadcast footage appeared to show Etzebeth reaching towards Mann during a scuffle and making contact with his eye, prompting TMO Eric Gauzins to review the incident before referee Luc Ramos issued a straight red card.

Source: Briefly News