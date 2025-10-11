Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s rise in rugby is strongly shaped by the support and influence of his family, including his father Nick Feinberg, mother, and grandfather

His early career achievements, including captaining youth teams and joining the Springboks, reflect both his talent and the foundation provided by his family

The combination of personal resilience and a strong family background has helped him navigate professional rugby and establish himself as a rising star

While Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has made a name for himself on the rugby field, his family has played a pivotal role in shaping his character and drive.

His father, mother, and grandfather each brought unique experiences and values that influenced his journey.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu: How Family Shaped the Springbok Star

Feinberg-Mngomezulu began his rugby journey at Cape Town’s prestigious Bishops Diocesan College, known for its rugby excellence. He represented Western Province, captained the Junior Boks, and earned a Springbok call-up under Rassie Erasmus.

He made his professional debut for Western Province in the 2021 Currie Cup Premier Division against the Free State Cheetahs. Strong performances secured him a long-term contract with the Stormers, running until 2027.

Although eligible to play for England through his father, Nick Feinberg, Sacha chose to represent South Africa. He was named in the Springboks’ year-end tour squad in October 2022, joined the national alignment camp in March 2024, and made his Test debut in June 2024 against Wales, scoring one penalty and two conversions as a substitute.

Behind Sacha's rise in the rugby world, his family’s values, resilience, and experiences have been instrumental in guiding his journey.

Nick Feinberg: Father and media role model

Sacha’s father, Nick Feinberg, was born in London in 1961. His own father, Barry Feinberg, was a prominent anti-apartheid activist. Nick grew up in the UK, shaped by displacement and the fight for justice, before returning to South Africa in 1994.

Nick built a career as a radio personality and sports writer, becoming a respected voice in South African media. He is known for being outspoken on social media, and he often expresses pride in Sacha’s achievements. Nick has said he is now more recognised as "Sacha’s dad" than for his own career accomplishments, emphasising the close bond and guidance he provides his son.

Makhosazana Mngomezulu and Barry Feinberg: Family legacy

Sacha’s mother, Makhosazana Mngomezulu, is a lawyer in Johannesburg. She has been a constant source of support, attending matches and celebrating milestones. Their close relationship is evident in Sacha’s social media posts, where he frequently expresses admiration and affection for her.

His paternal grandfather, Barry Feinberg, was an artist, poet, and anti-apartheid activist. Barry used his creativity to support the liberation struggle, including designing materials for the ANC and Umkhonto weSizwe. His activism and artistic contributions have left a lasting legacy that continues to inspire Sacha.

Sacha’s dual heritage, combining British and Zulu roots, provides him with a broad perspective on identity and resilience. The guidance and legacy of his family have been central to his rise as a rugby star.

