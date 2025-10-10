Vincent Tshituka will lead the Sharks against Leinster, stepping up despite the squad being packed with experienced Springboks

Some of the team’s star players have returned to the squad, adding experience and firepower, though a few selections remain a surprise

Tshituka’s journey from a challenging childhood abroad to becoming a Springbok is remarkable, and his feelings about the captaincy hint at a deeper story

Democratic Republic of Congo-born Springbok Vincent Tshituka will captain the Sharks this weekend in the United Rugby Championship as they face Leinster in Dublin.

Vincent Tshituka made his test debut for South Africa in July against Italy. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

After a shaky start to the season, which saw the Sharks record a defeat and a draw in their opening two rounds, Coach John Plumtree welcomed the return of key players.

Several Springboks from Rassie Erasmus’ Championship-winning squad have been named in his match-day 23. Notable selections include wingers Makazole Mapimpi and 22-year-old Ethan Hooker, who impressed during his debut season for the national team.

Meanwhile, the experienced duo of Bongi Mbonambi and Vincent Koch provide added impact off the bench, bringing leadership and proven quality to the side.

See the clip below:

Tshituka embraces captaincy role

Despite the Sharks being filled with experienced Springboks, Tshituka, who made his Test debut for South Africa in July 2025 against Italy, will lead the team.

He acknowledged the dual demands of performing as a player while captaining, saying the role has pushed him to take full ownership of the team. He admitted it has been a challenge, but one from which he continues to learn, particularly by drawing on the experience of senior players.

Tshituka described wearing the captain’s armband not as a burden, but as a privilege. While the responsibility carries considerable weight, he sees it as an opportunity to set an example.

“In every game I get to captain, I try to give my very best. I aim to lead by demonstrating the standards the coaches and players expect of each other. It’s honestly a privilege, a great privilege,” he added.

Vincent Tshituka will captain the Sharks against Leinster this Saturday 11 October 2025. Image: Craig Williamson

Source: Getty Images

Tshituka’s leadership has been integral to the Sharks' resilience, especially during challenging periods marked by injuries and international call-ups. His ability to inspire and maintain team cohesion has been pivotal. Plumtree has highlighted Tshituka's leadership, noting that his presence provides stability and direction for the team.

He emphasised the importance of having strong leaders like Tshituka, Lukhanyo Am, and Jaden Hendrikse, stating,

"Vincent Tshituka is our captain, Lukhanyo Am is also there, Swys Venter and Jaden Hendrikse too, some good senior players, good leaders."

Tshituka's leadership extends beyond the field; he has been instrumental in fostering a supportive environment for his teammates.

His approach is characterized by leading through action and setting high standards, aiming to inspire his team to strive for excellence. This commitment to leadership underscores his pivotal role in the Sharks' strategy and success.

Tshituka, who married his wife Katlego Monare in August 2025, arrived in South Africa as a child refugee in 2002, after fleeing politically induced violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He began playing rugby while studying at the University of Johannesburg, despite coming from a nation where rugby is not a mainstream sport.

Tshituka reflects on the trauma of fleeing DRC

When interviewed in July after being naturalised, Tshituka expressed his excitement at the honour of playing for the Springboks and wearing the green and gold. He reflected on the trauma of fleeing Congo and how it shaped his journey.

“I did not go to a rugby-playing school, which was a disadvantage. But at university, I made up for lost time, and it is hard to describe exactly how I feel before facing the Italians. The more difficult your background, the more you appreciate the opportunities life presents. Saturday is going to be an extraordinarily special day for me and my family,” he said.

Manie Libbok's wife shares beautiful pictures online

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks flyhalf Manie Libbok is scoring both on and off the field, with his beautiful wife Verna often in the spotlight. On Sunday, 31 August 2025, Verna shared stunning snaps and videos on Instagram that captured attention.

Verna enjoys posting on social media. In July, she wished Manie a happy birthday in a heartfelt post that even drew a reaction from Rachel Kolisi, the former wife of Siya Kolisi.

Source: Briefly News