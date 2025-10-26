Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze expressed his delight after guiding the Soweto giants into the CAF Confederation Cup group stage for the first time in 11 years, following a commanding 3-1 victory over AS Simba.

Speaking to SABC Sport after the match, Kaze singled out Etiosa Ighodaro and Glody Lilepo for special praise, acknowledging their impact and versatility in attack. He noted that both players offer different attacking dimensions, making Chiefs more unpredictable and dangerous going forward.

Kaze explained that the coaching team wanted to test different attacking combinations by selecting players capable of creating key passes, delivering quality set-pieces, and taking shots on goal. He emphasised that having a striker like Etiosa Ighodaro, who is strong and dominant in the air, provides a valuable option inside the box, while Glody Lilepo’s pace adds another attacking dimension.

The Burundian tactician also praised the contributions of Asanele Velebayi and Lebohang Maboe, noting that both substitutes performed well when introduced. He added that matches like this, where the team holds a comfortable advantage, present the perfect opportunity to give new players confidence and help them build momentum.

Source: Briefly News