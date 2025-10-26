Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Cedric Kaze has acknowledged the tough challenge that awaits them in the CAF Confederation Cup, with several North African powerhouses in the mix. However, he insists the Soweto giants are ready to compete at this level.

Chiefs made history by reaching the group stage of the competition for the first time, following a 3-1 aggregate victory over AS Simba of the DRC.

First-half goals from summer signing Etiosa Ighodaro, Zitha Kwinika, and Congolese forward Glody Lilepo sealed the deal for the Glamour Boys, and Kaze admits it will be an exciting journey as they prepare to face Africa’s elite clubs.

Kaze said he had looked at the teams competing in the CAF Confederation Cup and noted that there are some formidable opponents such as Zamalek, Wydad, and Belouizdad. He expressed satisfaction that Kaizer Chiefs would have the opportunity to face such strong sides and compete at that level.

He added that matches of this calibre not only provide valuable experience for the players but also help build their belief and confidence that they can achieve great things.

Source: Briefly News