Former Orlando Pirates defender Tonic Chabalala believes Abdeslam Ouaddou’s side has the best chance to finally end Mamelodi Sundowns’ long-standing dominance in the Betway Premiership this season.

Chabalala noted that while the Brazilians have been the benchmark of South African football for the past eight seasons, their current form suggests they are not as invincible as in previous campaigns. He pointed out that with the right level of consistency and focus, Pirates could take advantage of this slight dip to mount a serious title challenge.

Sundowns currently top the league table by just one point ahead of Sekhukhune United, who have a game in hand, while the Buccaneers sit third, six points adrift but with three matches fewer than the defending champions — a situation Chabalala believes gives Ouaddou’s men a realistic shot at dethroning the Pretoria giants.

Chabalala reflected on how Mamelodi Sundowns used to dominate matches with their fluid build-up play, effortless ball rotation, and clinical finishing, describing them as a “well-oiled machine” in previous seasons. However, he noted that the same sharpness and dominance are missing from their game this campaign.

He contrasted that with Orlando Pirates’ current form, saying the Buccaneers are playing with confidence and hunger, and their recent performances — especially from players who featured prominently in the Bafana Bafana squad — show that they are on another level.

According to Chabalala, the tide has turned, with Pirates now producing more standout performers than Sundowns, who once had up to eight regulars in the national team. He believes the Pretoria giants are no longer as dominant or ruthless, often scraping through matches with narrow 1-0 wins instead of their usual high-scoring displays.

Chabalala stressed that this season presents the perfect opportunity for Pirates to finally win the league title again, urging the players to seize the moment and deliver for their fans and chairman, especially given Sundowns’ apparent vulnerability.

Source: Briefly News