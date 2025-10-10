The sudden loss of the Zimbabwean footballer Tendai Ndoro has left supporters and colleagues across the region deeply affected

His twin brother, Takudzwa, has made a heartfelt request for respect, asking former partners to stop sending private materials

The family has remained largely out of the spotlight, with Takudzwa’s comments offering rare insight into the personal difficulties they are facing

The football community is still mourning the loss of Tendai Ndoro, the former Orlando Pirates striker and Zimbabwe international, who passed away on 18 August 2025 following a long illness.

Tendai, a celebrated forward, was laid to rest in Bulawayo, leaving fans, teammates, and fellow players across southern Africa in shock.

Ndoro first made his mark in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League before moving to South Africa 12 years ago. His standout performances at the COSAFA Cup with the Warriors and Chicken Inn earned him a move to Mpumalanga Black Aces, and later a high-profile transfer to Orlando Pirates.

Tendai represented Zimbabwe internationally between 2013 and 2017, becoming one of the nation’s most recognised footballers.

Even after his passing, Tendai’s life and legacy remain a topic of conversation. On 19 August, a video resurfaced of Ndoro addressing rumours about his ex-wife, Thandie Maseko, and his finances. In the clip, he denied claims that his divorce led to the loss of his houses and cars, explaining that he managed his earnings responsibly while playing abroad.

Family seeks privacy amid mourning

Amid the ongoing tributes, Takudzwa Ndoro, Tendai’s twin brother, has revealed the personal challenges he has faced during his grieving process. Over the past weeks, he has been inundated with private photos and videos from some of Tendai’s former partners.

The constant messages have weighed heavily on him, prompting a call for respect and understanding as he navigates through his loss.

"Dear ex-girlfriends of my twin brother, please, I am kindly asking you to stop sending me your pictures and videos with Tendai,” Takudzwa wrote.

“I have a million pictures and videos that I can watch if I miss him. Keep your pictures and videos to yourselves, I don’t want them. You are disturbing my healing process. Let’s respect each other.”

Takudzwa has occasionally shared memories of his brother on social media, but the recent influx of personal materials from his brother's ex-partners has made his mourning process more difficult.

His emotional appeal has sparked widespread sympathy online, with many users urging others to respect the family’s privacy and grant them space.

The Ndoro family has largely stayed out of the public eye since Tendai’s death, and Takudzwa’s statement is among the few public insights into the personal struggles faced by close relatives following the tragedy.

