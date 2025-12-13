Entertainer Reece Lane shared a message from her late husband, Junior King, who died on Thursday, 11 December 2025, in a car accident

Lane revealed the message on her social media account on Friday, 12 December 2025, a day after King's untimely death

Fans of the Gqeberha dancer and rapper have taken to social media this week to pay tribute to him

Junior King's wife shares a 2022 message from her husband. Image: ReeceLane_Official

Popular artist Junior King's wife, Reece Lane, has shared a promise her late husband made to her before he passed away on Thursday, 11 December 2025.

Reece Lane, who has a son with the late Gqeberha rapper and dancer, broke her silence this week after his tragic car accident.

The entertainer shared on her Instagram Stories on Friday, 12 December 2025, that her husband made a promise to her in 2022.

"I want to love you till the day that I die," said Junior King to his wife back in 2022.

Lane replied to the message this week and said, "And you did."

Entertainment news channel MDN News shared on its X account on Thursday, 11 December 2025, that Junior King died in a head-on collision on the N1 near Verkeerdevlei in the Free State province.

Mzansi mourns Gqeberha dancer

@Bubblesworldwid reacted:

"Sh*t. RIP man. May his family, friends, and fans find comfort and peace, hey."

@LockeyMango wrote:

"But now you're confusing us cause we see AKA more than him."

@CrossCountryOP said:

"May his soul rest in eternal peace. I still can’t believe it, yazi. Oh, this family? So young."

@ImOverItNow1 replied:

"Who were the other people in the car with him? Are they okay? What about those in the other car—are they okay?"

@CrossCountryOP reacted:

"Not the one with AKA man. Long live!"

@LehulaMary said:

"I knew him as a guy who looked like Chris Brown. RIP Junior King."

@Zwivhuy19358809 responded:

"Why do they always die after releasing a new album?"

@MissTinah_M wrote:

"Was his death confirmed by the family? Because on TikTok, he is still apparently fighting for his life."

@444st0ned said:

"Wow, his last message to the world."

@Auds45amg commented:

"This is so sad. RIP Junior King."

@Real_Precious_M reacted:

"OMG, I know him, bathong. This is sad."

@MaGatsheni50 replied:

"Yhoo Junior King. Rip, gee, you did some amazing work. I won't lie ."

@yourboyagain1 said:

"He used to carry TikTok during Covid, dude!"

@liberated694921 reacted:

"Death is such a boring concept! Like, why can’t we die with he have passed 50?"

Junior King's wife shares a promise from the musician. Images: ReeceLane_Official

Junior King's family gives an update on his children

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that TikToker and dancer Junior King's family gave an update on his children, who were travelling with him in the horrific car crash this week.

The entertainer, who had over 3 million followers on TikTok, died after a head-on collision between a light truck and a sedan on the N1 near Verkeerdevlei.

South Africans took to social media on Thursday, 11 December 2025, to comfort the family of the 29-year-old entertainer.

