Legendary actor and driver Ronnie Nyakale recently discussed his popular character as Cosmo Diale

The former House of Zwide returned to SABC1's soapie Generations: The Legacy in September 2025

Soapie fans previously commented on Nyakale's return to his famous character on the show

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Ronnie Nyakale has returned to 'Generations: The Legacy' as Cosmo. Images: Jabu Mcdonald and TVBlogsbyMlu

Source: Twitter

Talented actor Ronnie Nyakale, who is famously known for his role as Cosmo Diale, recently opened up about his return to the SABC1 soapie Generations: The Legacy.

The former Yizo Yizo actor previously made headlines when he ventured into a new hustle in eproxy flooring and being a Bolt driver.

The actor shared in an interview with Drum Magazine, on Friday, 12 December 2025, that he feels honoured and excited to be back on the SABC1 soapie.

"Generations: The Legacy will always be my home, and the warm reception from my colleagues reminded me why," said the star.

Nyakale adds that being away from the soapie reminded him that showbiz is never permanent and when the spotlight is on them, it's easy to spend without thinking ahead.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald shared on his X account in September 2025 that Nyakale was returning to the soapie.

Fans of the soapie react to the actor's return

@LuthandoNjabulo replied:

"This was probably the writer's idea, and I fully advocate him being back, but please give his character more life, make him a villain, he's more than a chicken franchise kinda guy."

@Zow1413809 wrote:

"He's going to date Nolwazi again."

@Presh_amazing said:

"Awesome, as long as he's employed, that's what matters."

@stiffbiko replied:

"Definition of: 'when your things are down, relax and don’t embarrass yourself by begging for help from people that’ll use it against you tomorrow',"

@karndocian responded:

"Congratulations to him. May his light so shine."

@SKYmadridsta said:

"Hope they pay him more."

@AmuMabasa2 wrote:

"Yeah, but he was speaking on how the character was a bit one-dimensional. Throwing himself into one character. Like, we wanna see audition tapes in which we see a different side to his abilities."

@emkayreloaded reacted:

"Good! Seeing people get employment always warms my heart."

@freanky4fingers commented:

"The chemistry between him and Lucy is unmatched."

@TeddyDlala1709 responded:

"As long as it's not because of @Uber_RSA or @boltapp."

@SiaKolan203 responded:

"This acting career is like ubamba (having) ama piece job."

@Sir_Boh wrote:

"Hawu Papa Action returns hayi kodwa angajoli naloya mama owomile oyi biltong."

@SimandManzini said:

"I last watched Generations on TV 3 years ago."

@Melesi_K reacted:

"Kanti, what's the deal between Generations and House of Zwide? Swapping of actors?"

@ChrishuzzayM responded:

"Where had he been? Were the user rumors true?"

'Generations: The Legacy' fans react to Ronnie Nyakale's return as Cosmo. Image: Jabu Mcdonald

Source: Instagram

Generations: The Legacy celebrates 11 years on air

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African popular soapie Generations: The Legacy recently celebrated 11 years on air.

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared the great news on social media.

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the show reaching such a milestone.

Source: Briefly News