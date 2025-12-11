A South African man took to social media to showcase his impression of the controversial American political leader, Donald Trump

The man referenced a viral video of three Afrikaner men breaking out into entertaining dance moves in front of a crowd

Social media users were in stitches and noted how accurate and impressive the impersonation was

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A man nailed his Donald Trump impression. Images: @kasidemix / TikTok, Donald J. Trump / Facebook

Source: UGC

After the video of three Afrikaners tearing up the dance floor at a local event went viral, TikTok user @kasidemix made his best impression of Donald Trump's reaction to what is happening in South Africa. The man's post left many local online audience members bursting with laughter.

@kasidemix uploaded his post on 10 December, 2025, where he, as Trump, wondered why people would want to travel to South Africa for the holidays.

Hitting every well-known expression and inflection, the local funnyman said:

"But for the love of God, if you're going to go there, look out for a certain kind of meat. There's a meat there; they're calling it 'wors.'"

He then humorously alleged:

"It's got cats, it's got dogs, it's got a lot inside. It's making the Afrikaners dance."

The TikTok user even mimicked Donald Trump's signature mouth movements. Image: Donald J. Trump

Source: Facebook

Donald Trump imitator entertains South Africans

The clip amused thousands of local social media users, who flocked to the comment section with laughter and jokes, many describing the imitation as accurate.

@user8332159166178 remarked with a laugh:

"Why do you sound like him? It just makes it even funnier. You forgot to say, 'Bad things are happening in South Africa.'"

Going along with the joke, @abashana05 said:

"Trump, please apologise. Things are getting out of hand. You messed with the wrong country."

@dub_u0 exclaimed in the comment section:

"The facial expressions kill me all the time!"

@jessi_29972 told the online community:

"Just when you think you have seen and heard it all. The next best talent."

@robson7562, amused by the TikTok user's hilarious commentary, added under the post:

"In South Africa, we have no time to stress. We are boereworsing and dancing like never before."

@geejay747 shared with a chuckle:

"I closed my eyes, and I know that was Trump speaking to me."

@ceewill.celo had pointers for the man, writing:

"The tone is on point, you just need to make your voice a little bit harsher, but you're getting there, you're tremendously getting there."

Watch the TikTok video posted on @kasidemix's account below:

3 Other stories about dancing Afrikaners

In another article, Briefly News reported on a man who nailed a traditional Zulu dance. The video showed him doing Zulu-style high kicks in perfect rhythm during an outdoor event, entertaining social media users.

reported on a man who nailed a traditional Zulu dance. The video showed him doing Zulu-style high kicks in perfect rhythm during an outdoor event, entertaining social media users. A viral video showed a woman dancing enthusiastically to lekompo music and singing along to the lyrics at a party with her friends. South Africans loved seeing the cross-cultural enjoyment of local music.

An Instagram user shared an entertaining video of a man comedically shaking his body as he busted moves to his heart's content at a restaurant, not caring about the onlookers who surrounded him.

Source: Briefly News