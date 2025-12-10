An American man who had beef with South Africans made fun of a distinct feature in one of South Africa's languages

A South African responded with a diss track, pointing out that the man's mother tongue wasn't his own

South African social media users were in awe of the fire bars and expressed pride in the comment section

A diss track in response to an American man had Mzansi hyped. Images: EMPPhotography / Getty Images, @brianjehova / TikTok

Source: UGC

An American TikTok user, @brianjehova, shared that he had been beefing with South Africans. He seemingly headed into degrading territory as he mocked the clicks while discussing languages used in each country. A South African didn't let this slide and created a diss track, which received a round of applause from locals.

@whatsupcreed posted a video of the song on 7 December, 2025, highlighting how English was brought to the United States by the British and how South Africa has more national languages than the United States.

One of the lines read:

"You brag English like you made it, but you sounding real dumb. Plus, the language you defend ain't even yours, it's just a crumb."

Diss track by South African entertains the internet

The beef between Americans and South Africans continued in the comment section, where many South Africans showed pride in their cultures and country. Internet users also applauded the lyricism, specifically quoting:

"That's like flexing with a candle while I'm holding the sun."

The online crowd enjoyed the diss track. Image: Hinterhaus Productions

Source: Getty Images

@nkanise3 was impressed and also joked:

"Yoh, I'm speechless. You just flexed so hard. It's rumoured that Dude is still clicking his tongue to this day."

@nothembanobanda2 wrote in the comment section:

"Sister Bethina at your service. I knew a hard lesson was about to go down. He educated and informed them in their home language."

@unclep87 laughed and wondered:

"So nobody still hasn't learned not to look for fights with South Africans."

@anna_g_thetrailblazer stated in the comments:

"If that ain't a mic drop. We have our issues, but mess with us, and we suddenly unite like a swarm of bees ready to sting."

@user3261581567329 added under the post:

"They say we want to be like them. You just proved them right with the choice of the song."

@renei.snyman replied to the TikTok user with their opinion:

"Wrong. He used what they could understand so that next time they want to be shady, they can remember what was dished out for them."

Watch the TikTok video posted on @whatsupcreed's account below:

Source: Briefly News