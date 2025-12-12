South African TikTok sensation Skomota has made headlines once again regarding his dance moves

An online user shared a video of the star giving a performance at a private ceremony on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the star's dance moves

What's a festive season without Skomota's unique dance moves! The popular viral dance sensation became the talk of the town on social media after a clip of him was posted.

On Thursday, 11 December 2025, an online user @Zikamnyamane decided to share the latest video of the star dancing at an unknown private ceremony in Limpopo. Although he wasn't booked to perform, it was clear from the clip that Skomota was enjoying himself.

However, this isn't the video of the TikTok dancer that went viral this year, as in November 2025, he was seen getting cosy with a woman at a Polokwane club, which sparked a lot of mixed reactions.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Skomota's dance moves

Shortly after the star's dance moves went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@tsontso_kids said:

"He gives it all. Performance is always 100%"

@abby_twa2 wrote:

"He was in a good mood on this day."

@Chxxzx_91 commented:

"One thing about ngwana sesi, he will dance."

@ArtSetshedi responded:

"One thing about him, he will thrive where there is dust. Clubs are too formal and overwhelming for him."

@TechChiefsZA replied:

"He is so much fun when around his people. Not those Maphorisa events where he drinks whiskey and blacks out."

@Tempo_rsa shared:

"Almost all the dance trends in SA in the past two years are from his iconic dance, even soccer stars, influencers and choreographers are mimicking him. He influenced our pop culture, if we are being honest."

@woof_alpha stated:

"There is a guy in Swaziland who behaves like this; he is part of the king's advisory committee. His name is Major V."

@Estnefo_M tweeted:

"This is where he excels, not at clubs and events, he is a wedding kind of guy."

@MrNaturesdrip mentioned:

"This is the guy who enjoys his life and fame by dancing, not killing people."

Why did Skomota suddenly disappear?

In November 2025, Skomota, whose real name is Thabang Sefala, was reported to have vanished from the music industry just as his career was beginning to gain momentum.

The 26-year-old star was offered a reality TV show on MojaLove, but hasn't been booked and has been busy these past few months, which led to many netizens speculating if he was okay or going through something big, as this was unlike him to not accept paid gigs at certain entertainment establishments.

Skomota goes viral behind the decks

In more Skomota news, Briefly News previously reported on a video of Skomota working his magic behind the decks.

In it, he showed just how versatile he can be, from dancer to disc jockey, impressing social media users who are convinced he's a man of many talents. Some people are against this. Unimpressed people called out Ngwana Sesi's set and decided to troll him.

