South African popular soapie Generations: The Legacy recently celebrated 11 years on air

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared the great news on social media

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the show reaching such a milestone

'Generations: The Legacy' celebrated a huge milestone. Image: @generations_the_legacy

Yup, one of the most legendary and popular TV soapies in Mzansi, Generations: The Legacy, recently hit a major milestone, and many fans couldn't help but celebrate with them.

On Thursday, 4 December 2025, the entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald excitedly announced on social media that the TV soapie had celebrated 11 years on air. This was after it was revealed that actor Mondli Thusi joined the show.

Macdonald wrote:

"The very first episode of ‘Generations: The Legacy’ aired on 1 December 2014, marking the return of Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo to the popular soapie after many years. ‘Generations: The Legacy’ has been on air for 11 years, and including the original ‘Generations’ before the sequel, the soapie spans 32 seasons and has been on air for a total of 31 years, making it the longest-running soapie in South Africa."

Netizens react to the soapie's milestone

Shortly after it was announced that the soapie marked 11 years since it aired on TV, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@PoPsMuLa said:

"I can't believe it's been 11 years! I did the casting of The Legacy! The Queues were insane! Feels like it was just yesterday!"

@RealMadamCoco wrote:

"Original Generations was the cream on the cake. Proper."

@DJMaverickZA commented:

"Still watching it till this day."

@CandyMarem84536 replied:

"I did not like the first episode of Generations: The Legacy. The first episode determines if the soapie will be amazing, but it was a flop like I knew it."

@Team_Rocket02 mentioned:

"Folks can’t kill such a legacy! If anything, change the writers!"

@Tee_Seopa stated:

"@SABCPlus, please run it back, with the old Muvhango kunini sithi please!"

@AtiredXo responded:

"Should have ended in that very same year. Love Lucy Diale and them, but Mfundi Vundla can go to hell."

@expressoshow tweeted:

"Big news for @Gen_legacy fans! Season 34 is levelling up with fresh faces and a legendary return! Sparky Xulu joins as Sotshalomtimande Ngwenya, and Ronnie Nyakale is BACK as Cosmo Diale! Expect new drama, new dynamics, and unforgettable moments. Catch Generations: The Legacy weekdays at 20h00 on SABC 1."

Sicelo Mabaso discusses Ben 10 role on Generations: The Legacy

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that newcomer Sicelo Mabaso, who stars opposite Thuli Phongolo on Generations: The Legacy, opened up about his latest character. Mabaso portrays the character of Lucy Diale's (Manaka Ranaka) love interest, Samkelo, on the SABC1 soapie, Generations: The Legacy.

The rising star reveals in an interview with Drum magazine that playing the 'Ben 10' character has helped highlight society's double standards regarding age in romantic relationships.

"It goes back to the expectation that a male is bigger than a female in the relationship, that males are the head in relationships, instead of being equals," says the star.

