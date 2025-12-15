Kiana, a TikTok user and one of Junior King's dance students, shared a heartwarming tribute video for the late artist

The dancer-turned-rapper was involved in a head-on collision and, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries

Internet users sent their condolences, noting that the dance coach had left the earth too soon

One of Junior King's dance students shared a heartbreaking tribute. Images: Junior King

Source: Facebook

The tragic passing of Gqeberha dancer-turned-rapper Dugulth 'Junior King' Ferreira, who died in a car accident, left many hearts broken. This included one of his dance students, who shared a touching tribute.

On 13 December, 2025, a TikTok user named Kiana uploaded a video showing a group of individuals, including the late rapper's friend and frequent collaborator, Kay Medusa, together to honour his legacy. The group, holding up four fingers on each hand, also surrounded a table with framed pictures of the young father.

Since September, 2025, Junior King and Kay Medusa have accumulated 12 million views on YouTube and almost 3 million streams on digital platforms. Images: @juniorking_sa

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A heartbroken Kiana wrote in her caption:

"Coach, come back, please."

Junior King, while seated at the back, died in a head-on collision with a truck on the N1 near Verkeerdevlei, Free State, in the early hours of Thursday, 11 December, 2025, the Weekend Argus reported. He was travelling with his two children, along with a front-seat passenger and the driver. The drivers of both vehicles escaped unharmed.

Junior King tribute tugs at heartstrings

Local internet users gathered in the comment section to share their condolences, with many expressing how happy they were to see Kay Medusa in the background of the video.

@taylinnjade said of Junior King's death:

"I wish it were a dream."

@mems_meiki wrote in the comments:

"These kids still need you."

@user686906886019 told the online crowd:

"I personally don't know him, but he was an inspiration for many young spiritual souls."

After watching the clip, @riahsmith28 commented:

"This is sad to watch. The guy was so talented and a great dancer."

@vertozelldiergaar remarked under the post:

"Shame, my heart breaks for these kids. God, please comfort them."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Kiana's account below:

3 Other stories about Junior King

In another article, Briefly News reported that a content creator who was beefing with Junor King showed his respect.

reported that a content creator who was beefing with Junor King showed his respect. Junior King's wife, musician Reece Lane, broke her silence on social media following the artist's untimely death.

Reece also revealed to the fans the promise he made to her in 2022. The emotional post struck a chord with many.

Source: Briefly News