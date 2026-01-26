Shebeshxt's fans are worried about his baby mama, Kholofelo Moloto, who is reportedly hospitalised

The businesswoman had her followers concerned this past week when she posted a photo of a hospital wristband on her social media

South Africans and fans of the businesswoman took to her comment section to comfort her, while some applauded her for her bravery

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Shebeshxt's Fans Comfort his Baby Mama, Who's Reportedly in the Hospital: "Speedy Recovery"

Source: Instagram

Social media influencer and Shebeshxt's baby mama, Kholofelo Moloto, caused a buzz online this past week when she shared a photo of herself in the hospital.

The businesswoman who previously shared that she was not coping without her late daughter, Onthatile, has her fans concerned.

Her reported hospitalisation comes a few weeks after she confirmed the birth of her second daughter.

The businesswoman shared a photo of her hospital wristband on her TikTok account on Friday, 23 January 2026, with a praying emoji.

A fan of Moloto @it's_just_Nesh replied to her post:

"Bed ya Netcare," (That's a Netcare bed).

Social media users respond to Moloto's post

Sphe said:

"Kholo, I think it will be the best if you write a book or a novel about your life. You have been through a lot, and you are the strongest woman that I have seen."

KHOLO🎀 wrote:

"Be strong, Sesi, you're not alone, we will always be on your side in bad and good days." 💗💗💗

Promise🥰🥰 responded:

"The bravest mommy I know. Stay strong, mommy."🥰🥰🥰🥰❤️💪

user5507972835859 commented:

"Only God knows my baby, always love you from your mother-in-law with love 💕."

🇿🇦RioDacoup👑The choosen💫📿 wrote:

"☺️❤I might not be with you physically, but spiritually I am with you, waka. Love and light 🕯️❤."

Phomolo Maganedisa wrote:

"Obe sharpo hlee mommy🥹❤️," (Get well soon, mommy).

Napyadi😍Nape said:

"Sending hugs, and may God see you through this."

Dondo Mashiane❤️ responded:

"Oh no, my baby🥹. May the God of Mount Zion heal you in the name of Jesus, my daughter. 🫂 ❤️‍🩹 I might not understand how you feel, but I’m right behind you always. Much love and speed recovery❤️‍🩹 🌹."

@Elsie.com reacted:

"God is good all the time, my dear🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Bee wrote:

"Speedy recovery, baby gal 🥰🥰🥰."

Lekgetho Goodness said:

"The cuts.😭Love and light mama😭."

Baddest 🫦 commented:

"No one is talking about the scars on her hand. 😭💔 Ao askies mama, may you heal from everything❤️‍🩹."

Loveness Ncube (loveo) responded:

"Strong walls shake but never collapse. My sister❤, you have been through a lot, but you are still standing. I salute you, you are the strongest woman. May God give you strength and help you overcome all the obstacles coming your way. Take care of yourself and the little one with pride. I know you can do it, Mommy. Keep pushing, and we love you and your family no matter what."

Kenalemangdaiphy said:

"Keep well soon, Sesi. Please be strong, especially for the little one🥺🥺🥺🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Shebeshxt's Fans Comfort his Baby Mama, Who's Reportedly in the Hospital: "Speedy Recovery"

Source: Instagram

Shebeshxt's baby mama confirms the birth of the baby with a photo

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Shebeshxt's business partner and baby mama, Kholofelo Moloto, has posted a picture of their second child on social media.

The award-winning Lekompo star, who's currently behind bars, reportedly missed the birth of his second child after he was denied bail.

Fans of the popular businesswoman commented on her post and congratulated her on the arrival of her child.

Source: Briefly News