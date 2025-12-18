Shebeshxt's baby mama, Kholofelo Moloto, has reportedly given birth to their second child

The Lekompo star's baby mama previously hinted on her TikTok account that she had given birth and has now shared a picture of a baby on social media

Fans of the popular musician commented on his court appearances this week and his baby mama's pregnancy-related social media posts

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Shebeshxt's baby mama confirms the birth of baby. Images: Kholofelom97 and Shebemaburna

Source: Instagram

Award-winning rapper Shebeshxt's baby mama, Kholofelo Moloto, has seemingly confirmed the birth of their baby with her latest profile picture on her social media account.

The businesswoman, who previously shared that she was not coping without her late daughter, Onthatile, has reportedly given birth.

The Limpopo-born musician made headlines this week when it was confirmed that he'd been denied bail and would remain behind bars during the festive season.

Social media user @Politedisanggmail previously shared a video on her TikTok account of the rapper's baby mama in court. In the clip shared, Kholofelo appeared to be heavily pregnant while supporting the musician during his court case.

Social media users respond to Kholofelo's latest post

Valerie Kg M said:

"Okare o ka mmitja Kgaogelo, nka kwa bose gorrrrrrr🤞," (I hope you call him or her Kgaugelo. I will be honoured).

Khanyisile.25 replied:

"Congratulations my love❤❤️🫀🫂."

Adicute wrote:

"Congratulations, Sesi Kholo.🥰 I hope its a boy.😊."

Tshiamo Tasha Rachipi said:

"Oh, Sesi Makholo's, congratulations. 🥳 Re go thabetxe kudu kudu,"❤️ (We are happy for you).

Huni replied:

"May God bless you and your unborn, and may he shield you from all evils. 🙏🙏."

Nontsikelelobenad reacted"

"Oh baby🥺❤. We are praying for a safe delivery and a healthy baby😇."

Nancy Dibona responded:

"😂😂😂 Bahn it is for rainbow kids mos. Rehomoditswe goba Mpho goba Lehlogonolo," (His or her name can be Blessing or Comfort).

Jenny Jones commented:

"Kgomotso is also a perfect name. 🥰."

Mellow🍉 said:

"I am so freaking happy for you❤."

Royalchild833 wrote:

"It's a nice feeling👌."

SKY _ANGEL 😋 said:

"This is🥰 so cute, my sister." 🥰 💓💓💓

Mosa wa modimo le badimo responded:

"Mommy,🥰🥰🥰we love you so much. Ngwana borena (our sister). 🙌🕯️🙏💗💞💕💖❤️😘

🇿🇦RioDacoup👑The choosen💫📿 replied:

"Congratulations, Mama❤️✨."

-titi🎀🇿🇦 reacted:

"🥺🥺🥺🥺♥️Ohh, congratulations, Sesi," (sister).

Bubble_flakeyy060310 replied:

"Ncoww Shebe's baby💞💞💞."

Presh wrote:

"Congratulations, Sesi Kholo💕💓."

..Kea.. reacted:

"Love and light, mommy 🤍."

Manana Highness wrote:

"Nna ke the happiest🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺."

New Hope responded:

"Someone gave birth, we old post pregnancy after birth 🤣."

Dineo wa Mashupe😚 said:

"It's a Mini Shesa."

Shebeshxt's baby mama Kholofelo changes her profile picture. Images: Kholofelom97

Source: TikTok

Why Limpopo star Shebeshxt forged the victim's signature

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that musician Shebeshxt made his second appearance at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Monday, 8 December 2025, for his bail hearing.

The popular Lekompo musician, who was arrested on attempted murder charges, remains in custody after the matter was postponed to January 2026.

Social media users and fans of the musician commented on Shebeshxt spending Christmas and New Year's in jail.

It is believed the popular artist's next court appearance will be in February 2026.

Source: Briefly News