Rising star Lethabo Matsetela recently impressed Skeem Saam viewers of the show with his dance moves

A video of Matsetela dancing with his on-screen father, Hungani Ndlovu, reached over 1 million views on social media this week

Fans of the educational soapie praised the child actor and applauded Ndlovu for being a good role model to him

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

'Skeem Saam' fans are impressed with Hungani Ndlovu and Pitsi's dance video. Images: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Popular child actor Lethabo Matsetela, who plays Pitsi Maputla on Skeem Saam, surprised social media users this week when he showed off his dance moves.

Matsetela joined choreographer and dancer Hungani Ndlovu, who plays the character of Tbose Maputla on the educational soapie.

The newcomer previously made headlines when he replaced actor Lethabo Thangoane, who played the first Pitsi on the show.

The former Scandal! star shared a clip on his Instagram account on Friday, 19 December 2025, dancing with his on-screen son, Pitsi Maputla, played by Lethabo Matsetela.

He captioned the post: "@lethabo.matsetela, thanks for always wanting to dance with me. I love your energy, kiddo✨🤗🔥🕺🏾."

Social media users react to Ndlovu and Matsetela's dancing

Bo.so.so said:

"Like father, like son😂👏❤️."

The child star Lethabo.Matsetela also reacted to the video and told Ndlovu:

"❤️❤️Love you long time."

Ngako__ responded:

"Re kgopela Marothi Talent Show ka December, (could we please have Marothi Talent Show this December?). Plus le Kwaito ke Majaivane🙌🏾😭😭."

Makgotlwe reacted:

"Great little actor, I even want to take him to Gamashashane, that's how convincing he is."

Paballomokone_ replied:

"Thibos obatla custody otlo jaivisa ngwana," (Tbose wants custody and is making the boy dance)😢😢.

Fikile_vezi replied:

"Y'all nailed this 🔥🔥🔥."

Ma_nyambose07 reacted:

"They're father and son in real life too now❤️."

Mamimimza said:

"The young man is giving Msawawa vip🙌😍."

Kenewangnene wrote:

"This is the Pitsi that we wanted from the beginning."

Kemisetso Boikanyo Oratile Ledwaba said:

"The first Pitsi would never do this with you. That one doesn't jump up and down like a 10-year-old. Akere, he's 30?"

Suekhensie responded:

"(Love hunhani) but Pitsi, your father can't take you to a journey of manhood, he's a mama's boy, arg Thabo mara."

Peli Cia said:

"At least this Pitsi is active; however, I'm scared of Mohwete, who is giving everyone angry emojis because he doesn't have Christmas clothes."

Achell Shay wrote:

"The old Pitsi was good at eating and listening to parents' conversation."

Jerry Brown responded:

"If Mapitsi comes in and finds you teaching his son how to dance, trust me u will regret and you won't see Pitsi again."

Keneilwe Kay wrote:

"Pitsi is going to grade 7. I thought he was in grade 1."

'Skeem Saam's Hungani Ndlovu's dances with on-screen son Pitsi. Images: Skeem Saam3 and HunganiNdlovu

Source: Instagram

Hungani Ndlovu speaks on backlash over his role as Tbose

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Hungani Ndlovu broke his silence following the comments about his new role as Tbose on the popular Mzansi soapie Skeem Saam.

The actor has been trending every week on social media as fans share their thoughts on his new role.

The Ndlovus Uncut star said he follows the reactions on social media to find out what the fans are saying about his role.

Source: Briefly News