Skeem Saam star Hungani Ndlovu had Mzansi buzzing over the weekend when he showed off his latest dance moves

The choreographer and former Scandal! actor received mixed reviews for his dancing in his video

South Africans commented on the actor and dancer's clip on Friday, 12 December 2025

Choreographer and social media influencer Hungani Ndlovu received mixed reviews over the weekend after sharing his latest dance video.

Ndlovu previously made headlines when he and the mother of his daughter, Stephanie Ndlovu, announced their divorce on social media.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared a clip of the choreographer dancing on his X account on Friday, 12 December 2025.

South Africans are unimpressed with Ndlovu's dancing

@Thato_Rachidi said:

"Dude dances in Capital letters. He is a good dancer, though."

@MrK_Okay responded:

"He does those 'get the children off the streets' organization dance moves."

@BackToBasicxs replied:

"Bethuna, you guys, niyathetha vha? (you speak your minds) Like y'all speak your minds guys, yikes."

@_Makhanya_ wrote:

"Ngathi, he's auditioning for a role on Backstage."

@irl_mash replied:

"I don’t know why ya'll hating on this kid’s moves. He’s doing his best, okay!"

@Thabiso_Kgabung responded:

"Di moves tsele tsa Backstage," (It's the moves from Backstage).

@Rae_laughs reacted:

"He needs a very strict girlfriend, this one, keng tše?" (What's this?)

@MymothersSon2 wrote:

"Bro can dance, but ikhona into e-off marn," (there's something off).

@SourLindsay said:

"He still hasn’t graduated with a Diploma in Dancing."

@BackToBasicxs responded:

"He’s pretty much an excellent dancer, but he needs the black sauce. He has it, of course, but he just needs to just forget what he learnt wherever they taught him and hone in on his pure, untrained black South African rhythm. That’s where the sauce is."

@lerumo479 wrote:

"Flopo kore o bina nkare motho a tshwenya ke badimo, (the problem is that he's dancing like someone who has a calling). Divorce ke masepa," (Divorce will mess you up).

@Lethaboo_MJ replied:

"O bina se exclamation mark. I don’t know how to explain it."

@LedwabaRonald responded:

"Nothing can beat natural talent. If you don't have it, you don't have it. There's an element of swag that's missing."

@HuntyMaluda reacted:

"He dances the way he speaks with his accent, does that make sense?"

@_WendyHouse_ said:

"Aowa, (no) the dancing is a lot smoother and collected now. Woza improvement."

Stephanie recalls meeting Hungani Ndlovu as a “struggling actor”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular actors Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu had tongues wagging on social media as a result of their divorce.

The South African actors and podcaster's divorce went public in June 2025, and supporters have been analysing past YouTube videos from their channel together, The Ndlovus Uncut.

One of the latest videos to come up once again is one where Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu talked about the way they met and how it helped Hungani's career.

