Hungani Ndlovu, fresh off his divorce announcement from Stephanie Ndlovu, went viral after showing off his dance moves

Social media, reacting to the clip, joked that Hungani was doing a "freedom dance" and noted how relaxed and happy he looked post-split

Fans, while divided on the Ndlovus' six-year marriage, also commented on Hungani’s rhythm and speculated about his return to the dating scene

Hungani Ndlovu is already enjoying the benefits of being a single man. The star, who confirmed his divorce in a joint statement with his soon-to-be ex-wife Stephanie Ndlovu, recently showed off his dance moves.

Fans have shared mixed reactions to Hungani Ndlovu's dance video. Image: @hunganindlovu

Source: Instagram

Hungani Ndlovu's dance video goes viral

Hungani Ndlovu seems unfazed by the noise surrounding his name following his divorce announcement. Social media has been buzzing with mixed theories from fans who have been scrutinising the Ndlovus' six-year-old marriage.

Some have reacted to a video of Stephanie claiming Hungani was a struggling actor when they met, to YouTuber Slik Talk accusing Steph of being disgusted by her husband in one of their podcasts.

A video of the Skeem Saam actor showing off his incredible dance moves was shared on the microblogging platform, X, by controversial entertainment blogger, Musa Khawula, on 24 June 2025. In the video, Hungani rocked an all black outfit and tan boots while dancing in what looks like a dance studio.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Hungani Ndlovu's dance video

Social media users could not help but joke about Hungani Ndlovu's dance being a freedom dance. Many said the star seemed too serious when he was still married, but now he looked happy and free.

@STUFNews said:

"It’s called CELEBRATION."

@Chuwe_Tavada3 commented:

"The dancing devorcee!"

@GlenCowieDon wrote:

"Breakup pain comes at night while you're sleeping he's yet to experience it..."

@Melusi_Mokone added:

"Embracing the freedom he was yearning?!"

@29Bagzz wrote:

"Divorce does wonders for men’s mental health. My brother got his groove back and can finally indulge in some 2ks. Men are disgusting 😭"

@Nqomash_ said:

"He dances like he practiced the entire night until a second before the recording.. no rhythm."

@KKhumalo02 wrote:

"I don’t blame the wife. How are you a whole husband, but you're out here dancing for TikTok like a teenager?"

@MasonDoLindor commented:

"Bro is back in the game. The dancing worked with Steph, maybe it'll work on a particular sister too. We will know when we know."

Stephanie Ndlovu reacts to fans comments following divorce announcement

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that casting director and podcaster Stephanie Ndlovu, who confirmed her divorce in a statement on Sunday, has thanked South Africans for their kindness. The YouTuber, who was married to Hungani Ndlovu for 6 years, has a three-year-old daughter with the Seem Saam actor.

The former Scandal! actress shared a TikTok video of herself doing a little DIY refurbishing on the beautiful dollhouse her daughter, Rhu, was gifted for her birthday.

