Fan-favourite South African artist Tyla recently made headlines after performing in Saudi Arabia

The Push 2 Start hitmaker, who usually shows off her body on stage, surprised her fans this week by covering up her body

Social media users were impressed by the musician's outfit on stage, while some revealed that they preferred it if she were herself

SA is impressed with Tyla's covering up in Saudi Arabia.



Multi-award-winning South African artist Tyla had social media buzzing this week for the attire she wore on stage while performing in Saudi Arabia.

The social media influencer and musician visited Saudi Arabia, Brazil, India, and more countries recently.

The Water hitmaker artist previously surprised her fans on social media when her song, Push 2 Start got nominated for a Grammy Award.

Social media user @cxrmbracelet shared a video on his X account on Friday, 12 December 2025, of the musician performing at her show in Saudi Arabia.

"Her Saudi tour outfit JDJDNFNF," he captioned the clip.

Fans of musicians respond to her outift

@inhisveinz said:

"She looks so tea, omg."

@itssaramuat replied:

"The fact that this is still considered crazy to them in Saudi."

@Nobodyholly wrote:

"Wait a minute, Saudi allows this?"

@Mubbyjunr responded:

"We don’t like seeing outfits like that."

@MER3TMANON reacted:

"She made sure yall still seen that waist though."

@Mindsetfx wrote:

"The county of yesterday is different from today's country. Mixed."

@MayorTheIdol replied:

"Why does she need to show all that skin to have a good performance?"

@khabeeb_mane reacted:

"The only thing left is the burqa w*f."

@crashyuck wrote:

"Very modest, and demure she knew she had to serve even with the limitations given to her mother!"

@femtradewife responded:

"They covered her completely oh the holy queen."

@aspyhere replied:

"Honestly, I think the all-black look would have been better. Like a sleek bodysuit. Or maybe they went with the green/yellow belt because it does help you be able to locate her easily on stage; however, I like how they matched her lashes to the skirt."

@torychisai wrote:

"I need to be like her when I turn 19, but my t*ts aren't big enough."

@gothgirlbabyy said:

"Ok but she really out here setting fashion trends in 3025."

@1tsjustjess reacted:

"The most covered I’ve seen her."

@thebishhop commented:

"I like that she’s respectful, gottta respect that."

@googlkoo responded:

"Imagine how comfortable she felt once in her life being on stage."

@DollarIndexx wrote:

"Smart, elegant, beautiful and the waist still nowhere to be found."

@Arunkuchaikot replied:

"Covered up, but didn’t miss the chance to show off that waist."

@spartan3904n said:

"What a performance babe. She was looking forward to people attacking her moves."





Tyla celebrates her debut album TYLA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Tyla's deluxe album went gold, marking another significant milestone for the singer following the success of her hit song, Water.

Fans, known as the Tygers, flooded social media platform X with congratulatory messages, celebrating her achievement.

Tyla proudly shared the news with her followers, highlighting her continuous rise in the music industry.

