A comprehensive list of some of the countries Grammy-award-winning singer Tyla has graced with her electric performances

From São Paulo, Brazil, to Johannesburg, South Africa, Tyla has graced several world stages, and she is not stopping anytime soon

Mzansi can't help but stan, as Tyla builds her fanbase one country at a time, with many praising her work ethic

These are the countries Tyla has toured on.

Source: Instagram

South African star Tyla is going places, literally! The Grammy-award-winning singer has touched down in numerous countries, working her Tyla magic.

The singer has built a strong fanbase for herself, after producing timeless hits like Water, Chanel and the Grammy-nominated track Push 2 Start.

Where has Tyla performed?

Tyla has been an in-demand act since Water shot her up to fame. Briefly News looks at the list of countries she has performed in since the start of her career.

Firstly, it begins at home, as the Johannesburg-born star has performed in the city many times. She also had a show at the GrandWest Arena in Cape Town, attended by the likes of Rachel Kolisi and friends. She dubbed this one of the loudest shows she has ever done. Check out the video by the Expresso Morning show on Facebook below:

Just recently, Tyla performed in the Philippines, and she played Gqom music at the afterparty.

X user @sinaking_1 highlighted that Tyla once again proved her loyalty to her home country with the caption:

"You can take Tyla out of South Africa, but you can't take South Africa out of Tyla."

The star also made headlines when she had a sold-out show in Tokyo's Ariake Arena, captivating 15,000 fans with her We Wanna Party Asia Tour kickoff on November 11, 2025.

She always expressed disbelief at the amount of support she continuously received from fans from that country.

"Just did a sold-out headline show in Tokyo. Like, everyone paid to see me." Check out Tyla's post below:

Tyla has performed in numerous countries around the world.

Source: Twitter

There are some of the other countries that Tyla has performed at as reported by Africa Facts Zone: Germany, Japan, France, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, Scotland, Bahrain, India, USA, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Poland, England, Barbados, Ghana, Thailand, Nigeria, Rwanda, Portugal, Brazil, Norway, Indonesia, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, UAE."

Mzansi responded to the X post, saying:

@somebadbadnews said:

"My girl is building a solid worldwide fanbase at 23. I cannot help but stan harder."

@nazook_ shared:

"Now THAT is a world tour. not just touring in the US and UK and 2 asian cities for the sake of the name."

@mizz_knievil reacted:

"She is bigger than the artists she got in the game, surpassed them within a space of 2 years."

@Dark_Chaosss replied:

"Bigger than all the African artists...some haven't performed in this country yet."

