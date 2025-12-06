Tyla recently delivered a performance in the Philippines, and some clips of her having fun overseas went viral

South Africans were beaming after seeing that Tyla played Mzansi hits while in the Asian country

People were delighted after seeing Tyla do the most during her Philippines concert's after-party

Tyla is on a mission to spread South African culture globally. The popstar had a blast at her after-party, and she made sure to groove to typical South African music.

Tyla brought South Africa to the Philippines during her concert's after-party. Image: @tyla / Instagram / Warner Bros

Source: UGC

The Water hit-maker had fun with her supporters at the party in the Phillipines. People flooded the comments, showering the musician with compliments.

In a TikTok video, Tyla was having a blast at her after-party in the Philippines. The X user @sinaking_1 highlighted that Tyla once again proved her loyalty to her home country with the caption:

"You can take Tyla out of South Africa, but you can't take South Africa out of Tyla."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The popstar was enjoying gqom at the event in the Philippines. She also took the microphone and was hyping up the crowd, using South African exclamations, including "haibo".

The pop star also declined a glass of champagne someone tried to hand her. Tyla had a viral moment after having too much to drink and being spotted being carried to a car with her rumoured boyfriend, Geo. The star is often applauded for drinking responsibly, as she once went viral for pretending to take a shot while partying.

Tyla dropped a new hit, 'Chanel', and it has become a major hit. Image: Tyla

Source: Instagram

South Africa proud of Tyla

Many people remarked that Tyla always takes the opportunity to show love to South Africa. Online users commented on the post, agreeing with @sinaking_1 that no matter where Tyla goes, she brings a piece of South Africa with her. Watch the video of Tyla in the Philippines below:

@CEEJAYDAGO wrote:

"In Tyla's own words 'being a South African is a flex.'"

@nto90432 commented:

"And yet they 'feel sad' for her for the Spotify stats when the girl is just happy to represent her country globally."

@_BeingNaledi remembered Tyla's viral moment after drinking:

"When she said she’s good to the glass of champagne, my girl learned her lesson and FAST."

@p1scesprincess added:

"I’m so jealous of anyone seeing Tyla live."

@somebadbadnews added:

"It really blows my mind that a 23-year-old from South Africa has single-handedly built a global fanbase. no girl group, no big features, just her and barcardi dance."

@abraham_b3 gushed over Tyla:

"She is a vibe."

@MelusiProB added:

"Omw, they are such a vibe and look so gorgeous. This should go to TikTok. "

South Africans comment on Tyla's Thanksgiving plate

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans on social media recently praised Grammy-award-winning musician Tyla for her alleged Thanksgiving meal online.

South Africans compared the singer's alleged meal to Americans and praised her for representing Mzansi with her 7-colours meal.

Social media user Crave shared on their X account on Friday, 28 November 2025, that the South African artist posted her Thanksgiving plate on social media.

Source: Briefly News