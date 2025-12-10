South African actress Sibu Jili has excitedly launched her music career and her new record label

The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the news about the former The Queen star on social media

Jili shared with Briefly News what she hopes to achieve next year in regards to her music career

Actress Sibu co-owns a record label. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Eh, yet another celebrity has made some swift changes with regard to their career. The popular and former The Queen actress Sibusisiwe "Sibu" Jili has officially and excitedly launched her music career and is ready to take over the charts.

On Wednesday, 10 December 2025, the well-known entertainment commentator Phil Mphela recently revealed on social media that the star who had moved back home to Pietermaritzburg from Johannesburg has launched her new career.

This came as a surprise to many netizens as they didn't believe she would focus more on her music this year than on her acting career.

Mphela wrote:

"MUSIC: Sibu Jili launches music career. Actress, best known for her role as Georgina in Mzansi Magic telenovela The Queen, is stepping into a new creative chapter as she pursues a career in music under the moniker AuraSibu. Under Cava Records, which she co-owns, AuraSibu has dropped a single Abaphansi, which is part of her five-track EP set to be released in March 2026."

See the post below:

Jili on embarking on music career and new business

While many still question her decision to venture into a different path, the actress shared with Briefly News the challenges she had faced when she co-owned her record label and also opened up about embarking on her music career.

"I needed a fresh start, and music for me has always been there, vibrating at a level that I couldn’t even understand. When I opened myself up to it, I knew I had to take the opportunity and create something that would resonate with my journey, just do me. Plus, when I moved back home, the music picked up, so that too was a good sign.

"Financially, my music has been pulling its weight more than acting. Cava Records is now three years old. We’ve managed to penetrate the market whilst learning about the industry and growing ourselves individually and as a team. Okumnandi is that we are doing what we love, at our own pace. Gigs flow every weekend, whilst we can’t always be at every gig, we manage what’s within our power," she said.

Actress Sibu Jili officially launched her music career. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

DJ Zinhle capitalises on cheating scandal

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the strategy DJ Zinhle used to promote her businesses and music, using the attention from her husband's cheating allegations, the DJ used her entrepreneurial savvy to bring awareness to her business and help other business owners.

Nolali laughed:

"Somebody said it yesterday on X that Zinhle was going to use this opportunity to promote her brand, and guess what? Now we are here."

Source: Briefly News