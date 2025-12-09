South African popular content creator Seemah has officially launched her DJing career

The award-winning influencer excitedly shared the news with her fans on social media

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to Seemah venturing into a different industry

Yup, it has been made official, we have a new DJ in the building, and it's about to go down. The popular and most controversial content creator Seemah is the new kid in the block on the 1s and 2s.

On Tuesday, 2 December 2025, the influencer who lost her TikTok account with 1.8M followers excitedly revealed on her social media page that she is now a DJ after months of learning and training on how to mix and compile songs on a CDJ.

She shared a heartfelt message and pictures online about how she feels as she ventured into a new and different industry in the entertainment space.

She wrote:

"I’m so excited to finally share that I’ve stepped into a new journey… I am officially a DJ. 🤍 Music has always lived in me, and now I get to express it in a whole new way. Thank you to everyone who continues to believe in me — your love made this possible. And don’t worry… I’m still making music. In fact, new music is coming very soon. This is only the beginning."

See the post below:

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula also shared the news about Seemah's new career on X.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Seemah's new career

Shortly after the star shared the news about her launching her new career as a DJ on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@DjangoXtra said:

"Cyril’s economy is very tough on everyone, including podcasters, and bills won’t pay themselves."

@kokieDiale wrote:

"This DJ thing is slowly becoming a retirement career, neh. Maybe I should give it a try."

@Thato_Rachidi commented:

"Influencers are becoming DJs, this industry is cooked, and she will definitely get booked."

@AluSuks responded:

"People in the comments acting like being a DJ requires some great scarce skills. It’s not rocket science, anybody can do it, it’s literally playing other people’s songs, which we all already do by the way."

@_Awongwa replied:

"Bethuna, if it brings her money, then why not? She’s not the first influencer to go this path."

@cyka_plata stated:

"They finally realised Djying is free money, especially when you are an influencer. No passion, just 2 hours, and a free quick bag."

