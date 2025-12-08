Former Bafana Bafana star Matthew Booth and his girlfriend Bongani Mthobeni-Moller were seen still cosy and in love

The couple gained notoriety when Booth was exposed for cheating on his ex-wife Sonia with Moller

Since then, the couple has been publicly in love and fans want a different outcome for them

Matthew Booth, the former footballer and Bafana Bafana star, and his girlfriend Bongani Moller's relationship has continued to grow.

This despite having started to date when they were still married to their partners, effectively cheating on them and resulting in a scandal that ignited mainly hate on the socials.

Almost three years after the couple got exposed, Booth and Moller's relationship still appears to be strong, much to the disappointment of fans who wish to see karma play out swiftly against the duo.

The couple is currently trending following an X user's quote tweet expressing her karmic expectations. She captioned the post: "I hate when karma doesn’t karma right because why are they still together?"

See the reshared post below:

Fans react to the post

X users flooded the post with their opinions. @_MGLKD_ defended Booth, writing:

"Maybe this is karma for Sonia. Phela we never got to know why Booth left her."

@Nthabile17 commented on the karma point, saying:

"Life is not a Nigerian movie 😂😂."

Another user, @_Awongwa_, wrote:

"There’s no karma, it doesn’t exist. And this is proven by years of slavery and apartheid."

The owner of the original post replied to the above user with questions:

"Okay. So, how do you get back at people then? Do you have to take it into your own hands?"

Seemingly doubling down, the post owner left a comment of her own. She wrote:

"I encourage Sonia to take matters into her own hands 😭."

She added another comment:

"If you’re going to put someone through something, you must pay, tjo."

Another user, @dimphomanala, offered an analysis, commenting:

"People need to understand that the universe doesn’t know right from wrong. It only responds to energy! They are clearly happy and in love, that’s what they exude. So, the universe follows suit. The other party was negative and distraught and the universe responded to that energy!"

@Dee_Amu added a comment that echoed an earlier user's take on Nigerian movies. He wrote:

"Karma exists only in Tyler Perry’s movies."

Matthew Booth cheats on Sonia Booth

Booth faced serious accusations from his wife that he had been cheating on her for months back in 2022.

Sonia exposed her now ex-husband in a detailed Instagram exposé where she shared how Booth had cheated.

Matthew's mistress at the time, Moller, was also a married woman. Sonia had also blasted her after contacting her then husband, Klaus Moller.

Cheesecake affair tears a family apart

At the time, Sonia Booth took to social media to expose Booth. She detailed that her husband had been having an affair with Bongani Moller since Valentine's Day of that same year.

Sonia described that Matthew had made a cheesecake for his mistress on the eve of their 18-year-old son's birthday. As the family thought the cake was for the birthday, the cake was nowhere to be found in the house after Booth had reportedly taken it to Moller's house.

Sonia Booth turns heartbreak into business

Sonia monetised her heartbreak by capitalising on the then buzzword 'cheesecake' and selling a product named after the baked good.

Briefly News previously reported that Sonia's product was launched in Pimville, Soweto, where she was born.

