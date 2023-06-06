Sonia Booth has capitalised once again on her cheesecake cheating scandal with the inception of her liqueur brand

Marula Cheesecake , Sonia's liqueur, will be launched in Pimville, Soweto, on 16 June

She told the media that this launch is special to her because of the significance of 16 June and her being born in Pimville

Sonia Booth is gearing up to launch her own liqueur brand named 'Marula Cheesecake' in Pimville.

Sonia Booth's cheesecake empire continues to grow. She is reportedly gearing up to launch her liqueur, Marula Cheesecake.

The author exposed her estranged husband, Matthew Booth, for allegedly cheating on her and the public put a spin on the scandal and centred it around cheesecake.

Since then, Sonia has capitalised on the drama by starting various cheesecake businesses.

Marula Cheesecake to be launched in Sonia's hometown Pimville on 16 June

Sonia Booth told Sunday World that launching the liqueur in Pimville, Soweto is important to her.

She stated that her mother participated in the Soweto uprising protests on 16 June when she was just 14 years old.

At the Marula Cheesecake launch, Sonia said an array of cocktails would be launched.

“The launch will see four different cocktails being introduced and served.”

Sonia Booth creates ice cream cheesecake products

The former model previously started her ice cream business, Marula Cheesecake tub ice creams sold at R50 each. They come in various sizes and flavours.

Sonia has since created an Instagram page for her product.

She also introduced a new non-alcoholic flavour Romance Dream.

She told the news publication that she had to change her product to accommodate the hectic loadshedding. Booth stated that people could not stock up on frozen goods due to the power outages, so she created a product that works well with winter.

“Fact is, winter is within, and loadshedding presents challenges when it comes to sustaining a frozen goods business. I think the time is now to introduce a liqueur that will keep us warm.”

Mzansi loves Sonia's Marula Cheesecake ice cream

@sandz_favoured said:

"My money is ready to buy the apron and ice cream."

@masegojb said:

"Well done Sis."

@sandz_favoured said:

"As we wait for Cape Town."

@wandabaloyi said:

"Love it."

@janetdekretser' said:

"Delicious decadence."

Sonia Booth exposes husband Matthew Booth's alleged infidelity, comes with receipts

Briefly News previously reported that Sonia Booth exposed her husband Mathew Booth for allegedly cheating on her with married woman Bongani Moller.

Sonia came through with receipts in the form of videos and screenshots. She claimed Mathew baked cheesecake for Bongani in her house and used her Tupperware.

Cheesecake trended with people naming the scandal #Cheesecakegate. This was the start of her growing cheesecake empire.

