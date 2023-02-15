Sonia Booth has decided to monetise her cheesecake cheating scandal and is now selling her cheesecake products around her neighbourhood

Sonia trended for days when she accused her husband, Matthew Booth, of baking a cheesecake for his married side chick

Sonia took to her timeline to let Mzansi know that she's selling Marula Cheesecake Passion Ice Cream at R50 each

Sonia Booth is now making money from her cheesecake cheating scandal. Image: @soniabooth

Source: Instagram

Sonia Booth revealed that the former Bafana Bafana player baked a whole cheesecake for his side chick in their marital home. The cheesecake scandal continued when Sonia accused Matthew of stalking her after she exposed him for cheating.

ZAlebs reports that Sonia is now monetising the scandal that ended her marriage. She took to Twitter and announced that she was selling Marula Cheesecake Passion Ice Cream at R50. She said she was also doing deliveries around her neighbourhood for R40.

When more people asked if she delivers her cheesecake goodies to other provinces, she revealed that her product will be available nationwide and beyond soon.

Mzansi shows love to Sonia Booth

Peeps took to Sonia's comment section on the micro-blogging app and praised her for turning her tears into a money-making idea.

@Asseco_M commented:

"This looks like it slaps."

@Muzlam41 wrote:

"This how a Real Mbokodo rolls. I like it a lot. It's a pity I'm miles away from honeydew to order."

@TlotlanoKgosien said:

"You're good. When all is well, please try to avail it nationwide."

@AnjaBotswana commented:

"That looks wonderful. Pity we live too far."

@jnrasweswe wrote:

"Packaging says, Yummy."

@bbygalrea added:

"Lemons to Lemonade!"

