South African singer Tyla has been nominated for the anticipated 2026 Grammy Awards

The star's hit single Push 2 Start earned what fans believe is a much-deserved nomination at the prestigious ceremony, competing against fellow African stars

Should she win, this would be Tyla's second Grammy and would surely solidify her place in the history books

Tyla bagged a nomination for the 2026 Grammy Awards. Images: tyla

Source: Instagram

South African superstar Tyla has officially secured a major nomination for her hit single at the Grammy Awards.

The singer is pushing straight back into the history books after her song, Push 2 Start, earned a spot in the coveted 2026 lineup, setting the stage for a potential second win.

The song was released as the lead single for the deluxe version of Tyla's debut, self-titled album, TYLA+, and instantly became a worldwide hit.

Competing against an array of Nigerian superstars, Tyla stands out as the only South African artist in the Best African Music Performance category. Also on the lineup are Burna Boy, Davido and Omah Lay, Ugandan musician Eddy Kenzo and multi-instrumentalist Mehran Matin, as well as Ayra Starr and Wizkid.

Tyla’s hit single ‘Push 2 Start’ earned a nomination at the 2026 Grammy Awards for Best African Music Performance. Image: tyla

Source: Instagram

Having won her first Grammy Award in 2024 at just 22 years old under the then-newly introduced category with her hit, breakout single, Water, Tyla has proved through sheer determination that she is far from a one-hit wonder, releasing countless classics and earning her place on the world stage.

Ahead of the ceremony, which is scheduled for 1 February 2026 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, fans are looking forward to a night of music and history-defining moments.

See the nominees for Best African Music Performance and the Push 2 Start music video below.

Tyla - PUSH 2 START

Burna Boy - Love

Davido featuring Omah Lay - With You

Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin - Hope & Love

Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid - Gimme Dat

Fans react to Tyla's Grammy Award nomination

Tyla's second Grammy nomination sent cheers across the online community, and many believe that Push 2 Start is destined for a Grammy win.

sisiphodube said:

"She’s taking it."

no1kutti declared:

"You will come out victorious once again, my beautiful queen Tyla."

inam_lalla argued:

"@RecordingAcad, why are you guys only limiting Tyla according to her culture? I mean, some of her songs clearly qualify as pop and would have fit in some of your categories. She works as hard as her American and other global peers and deserves to not be put in a box."

Supporters are confident that Tyla will win her second Grammy Award. Image: tyla

Source: Instagram

AttractiveBeing cheered:

"Let's go, Tyla! It's a well-produced, feel-good record. You did that!"

AvuBadu wrote:

"She’s winning this one."

BigRissah warned:

"If she doesn't win, I will have to take action."

uppitybaddie added:

"Deserved Song of the Year and Best Music Video, but we’ll take it."

Yung Miami catches shade amid Tyla's success

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla's latest single topping the streaming charts.

The news led the singer's fans to throw shade at American rapper Yung Miami after she accused Tyla of stealing the concept of the song from her.

Source: Briefly News