Radio and TV personality DJ Sabby recently paid tribute to DJ Warras, who passed away on 16 December 2025

The popular broadcaster took to social media on Thursday, 18 December 2025, to honour his former colleague Warras

South Africans and industry colleagues took to Sabby's social media post to honour the late 5FM radio personality

Award-winning TV and radio personality Sabelo Mtshali, aka DJ Sabby, has paid tribute to his former colleague DJ Warras, real name Warrick Robert Stock, who was murdered on Reconciliation Day.

The former Man Cave TV personality caused a buzz on social media this week when his old posts on X about owning a firearm and protecting himself resurfaced.

Stock's has been trending on social media this week since his industry friends such as Anele Mdoda, Clint Brink and Tumelo Ramaphosa took to social media to honour him this week.

The media personality shared an old video of himself and Warras on his Instagram account on Thursday, 18 December 2025.

"Warrick bro, your story wasn’t meant to end like this, bafo.😢🕊️. RIP @shady_lurker," he captioned the post.

Social media users respond to Sabby's post

Singer and podcaster Nandi_madida said:

"My KwaZulu-Natal brothers 😢💔. I’m so sorry."

Notemba01 replied:

"The famous dudes e (from) Vryheid. 👏 Rest in peace, Warras🕯️."

Former YFM star Bridgettemakhela_ reacted:

"I remember I was the plug connector BTS for this interview to happen...man, life is so crazy because we all met each other at YFM...🥹 May our brother rest in peace. 🙏🏽 🤍🕊."

Former Umkhokha: The Curse actress and TV personality Hope_Mbhele reacted:

"😢😢 Arg Uncle Lurker."🥺💔

Metro FM's Rorisangt responded:

"Askies, my brother 💔💔💔."

DJ Sabby also paid tribute to Warras on his X account on 16 December 2025.

"This one hurts. It’s been a hard pill to swallow since I found out," he said.

Malondi_makhoba wrote:

"Nxese bhuti, 💔 (Sorry, my brother).

Ezeecharming commented:

"Your Shady legacy lives on forever🔥."

Sade_sspr wrote:

"The KwaZulu-Natal brothers😢."

Ricardomemela said:

"Personally, I am gutted with the passing of @shady_lurker. What a great human being he was! It still hurts and 💔."

Melusi.s.kubheka reacted:

"We lost a real one here😭💔💔."

Kgetja wrote:

"Sorry for your loss. Still feels so unreal."

Busisiwebless8 responded:

"😢😢😢Yoh, this is painful."

Ntuthuko_mzinyane replied:

"Eish Sabby ngyakuzwa (I hear you), brother😢😢."

Former Blood & Water actor Mokoenalive commented:

"I am sorry for your loss Sabby. This is unreal. Phephisa Bafo," (stay strong my brother).

Lenkadamazane wrote:

"@dj_sabby I'm sorry.. Hade mfethu," (I'm sorry, my brother).

Hlatsi_tee responded:

"😢💔🕊💐 Rest in peace, DJ Warras."

Djjawz reacted:

"Eish, 😢bro. Eish."

LeeShazzy26 said:

"I remember ko (in) highschool you and DJ Warras were my faves on Yfm. He was part of my childhood, especially in my teens, down to adulthood. I'm heartbroken by his death, man, yoh."

DJ Warras commented on his death in November 2025

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that talented radio personality DJ Warras commented on his death back in November 2025, before he was gunned down on 16 December 2025.

The media personality also revealed how he would protect himself in Johannesburg days before he was gunned down in Carlton Center, Johannesburg.

South Africans on social media paid tribute to the fan-favourite media personality, who recently celebrated his 40th birthday.

