A video of South African singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka driving a truck made rounds online

The From Me To You singer drove an Isuzu truck while talking about herself as a " gogo driving a truck"

Fans took to the comments, cherishing the moment and hyping up the singer

Singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka trended for driving a truck. Image: Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Award-winning singer-songwriter Yvonne Chaka Chaka won hearts online after posting a video of herself driving a truck.

Chaka Chaka took pride in the moment, beaming that she was a "gogo driving a truck" before perfectly reversing the vehicle.

The reference to "gogo" alludes to her longevity and now-advanced age, having recently celebrated thirty-six years of marriage to her husband.

The Umqombothi singer, who recently fell victim to a fake AI-generated video, captured the essence of the video with her caption that reads, simply: "No limits."

The caption seemingly alludes to the singer's pride that even at her age, and her with her status as a singer, she could still climb into a truck and drive it.

See the video below:

Fans gush over the legendary Yvonne Chaka Chaka

The impressive video soon attracted comments from IG users, many of whom gushed over the older lady driving a truck.

One user, @zwipalekoin, hyped up the singer and wrote:

"Ishaye mamzo [drive it, ma'am]👌🏾!"

@gugumfuphi gushed:

"Oh, mama 🙌🏾✨👌🏾."

@simphiweflatelwa praised the singer's reversing capabilities and said:

"Hey, uyamshaya ureverse, girl!👏👏🔥🔥❤️❤️"

TV presenter Zola Hashatsi also gushed over the legendary Chaka Chaka, stating:

"And that's why I love you, Ma Chaka Chaka."

@nkurikira wrote:

"It's a blessing to have you, queen! We thank God for your life. May we have you for more and more years to come."

@maro.watendai praised the singer, saying:

"Mama ❤️. The queen of Woman Radio 📻."

@lindylee_abbot commented:

"You are inspiring me, ma'am 😍."

@bulelaani said:

"Now, that’s what we call a well organised woman!"

@russel_strike reminded other users who Chaka Chaka is, using her moniker:

"Princess of Africa 👑."

@ultimate_force1 commended the singer, writing:

"Always sharp and talented 🙏😊."

Who is Yvonne Chaka Chaka?

Born Yvonne Machaka, Chaka Chaka is a legendary South African singer, songwriter, humanitarian, and businesswoman, nicknamed the "Princess of Africa."

Chaka Chaka is known for pioneering mbaqanga infused pop music in the 1980s with hits like I'm in Love with the DJ and Umqombothi.

Beyond music, she's a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Malaria, a UNIFEM Goodwill Ambassador, and runs the Princess of Africa Foundation, which advocates for children and women's rights.

She holds degrees in adult education and public speaking.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka's music career

Chaka Chaka first appeared on TV in 1981, becoming a sensation with her blend of disco and African rhythms.

Her hit songs include I'm Burning Up (1985), Motherland (1989) and Sangoma (1987).

She is popular across Africa and beyond, with Umqombothi featured in the film Hotel Rwanda.

Singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka dominated music charts in the 1980s. Image: Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Ntsiki Mazwai features Yvonne Chaka Chaka in a new song

Ntsiki Mazwai announced an upcoming music collaboration with Yvonne Chaka Chaka among the featured stars.

